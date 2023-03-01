Art Gallery Roundup: Exhibitions To See In Louisville This March

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”
Through December
Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.
“FRAGILE FIGURES: BEINGS AND TIME”
Through December
A group exhibition of portraits.
KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE
March 4-Aug. 27
Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville. The opening reception is Thursday, April 6, from 5-7 p.m.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE
March 13-April 15
Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville. The opening reception is Thursday, March 30 from 5-7 p.m.
Asia Institute-Crane House
1244 S. Third St.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
“MADE YOU A MIXTAPE”
Through March 5
A group art show dedicated to the music we love.
Aurora Gallery & Boutique
1264 S. Shelby St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-8 p.m.; Sundays, 12-7 p.m.
“CAROL AND CHERYL IN THE GARDEN”
Through March 3
Art exhibition with a garden theme by Carol Ulrich-Barnett and Carol Brenner Tobe.
GLASS EXHIBIT
March 11-April 21
Group glass show with works by Chad Balster, Lisa Fowler, Joy Lait, Anne Klem and Edd Johanneman.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
“IMPRINTS AND ASTRACTION”
March 17-May 7
Paintings by Shawn Marshall. The opening reception is Friday, March 17, from 6-8 p.m.
Capacity Contemporary Exchange
641 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
“FROM AUDUBON TO SISTO”
Through April 1
Works from the permanent collection.
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“DREAM FRONTIERS”
Through March 31
Show featuring Donovan Sheffield/Pluto Comics and Matt McRae/Midwestern Gothic.
Chestnuts and Pearls
157 E. Main St., New Albany
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
“BLENDING BOUNDARIES”
Through March 12
Art by Suyun Son that combines Korean calligraphy and Western modernism. The closing reception is Wednesday, March 8, from 6-8 p.m. with an artist talk at 7 p.m.
“SILLY MAN. MAKE LIKE A MUSHROOM”
Through March 12
Group show with works by SHROOM (Katy Marshall, Rebecca Norton and Charley Miller).
The Common Gallery
fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound
1512 Portland Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
“LESCH/OLDHAM NEEDLEWORK”
Through March 11
Two-person fiber exhibition featuring work by Alma Lesch and Elsa Oldham.
KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE
March 24-April 14
Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville. The opening reception is Friday, March 24, from 5-7 p.m.
Cressman Center for Visual Arts
University of Louisville
100 E. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
“BARRELS OF HEART”
Through March 30
Art show organized by the arts-focused bourbon charity Bourbon with Heart.
Frazier History Museum
829 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
“THE VEILED COLLECTION”
Through March 25
Featuring large paintings by photorealist painter Levi Justice.
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
“THE PURPLE SHOW”
Through March 11
An exhibition with works featuring the color purple.
“WHAT’S IN YOUR GARDEN”
March 14-April 22
Garden themed group art show. The opening reception is Thursday, March 16.
Gallery 104
Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“INSECURITY”
Through March 18
Group exhibition on the uncertainty of the past several years featuring Angie Reed Garner, Will Garner and Aleksandra Stone.
garner narrative contemporary fine art
642 E. Market St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
GRETA MATTINGLY
Through March
Solo show by one of the resident artists.
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
“THE LIGHTHOUSE IS DARK BETWEEN FLASHES”
Through April 9
First solo exhibition in America featuring the ceramics of Tele Aviv-Yafo based artist Liora Kaplan.
“SEARCH AND RESCUE”
Through April 9
Group show of art made with found objects.
KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE
March 3-April 15
Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville. The opening reception is Friday, March 3 from 5-7 p.m.
“HOLDING PATTERN”
March 4-April 15
A group fiber show co-curated by members of Tiger Strikes Asteroid Greenville.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“SOUTHERN NIGHTS AND OTHER STATES OF MIND”
March 1-26
A mid-career collection of work by Jeanne Freibert. The opening reception is Saturday, March 4 from 6-8:30 p.m.
“THE AGONY AND THE ECSTASY”
March 1-26
Watercolor and oil paintings by Richard Sullivan. The opening reception is Saturday, March 4 from 6-8:30 p.m.
KORE Gallery
942 E. Kentucky St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE
March 16-June 30
Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville.
Louisville Metro Hall
527 W. Jefferson St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE
March 16-April 16
Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville. The opening reception is Thursday, March 16 from 5-7 p.m.
Louisville Visual Art
1538 Lytle St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
“CARNIVOROUS PLANTS”
Through March 4
The gallery is introducing works of the nude male figure by Cuban artist Andy Llanes Bultó.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
“FROM THE MELANCHOLY PAST”
Through March 31
Photographs by Diana Schoenfeld.
Paul Paletti Gallery
713 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“NEIGHBORHOODS”
March 3-April 2
Drawings of people places by Connor Stephenson. The opening reception is Friday, March 3, at 6:30-9 p.m.
Pigment Gallery
Mellwood Art Center
1860 Mellwood Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (except when rented for private events)
“REMEMBRANCE: AN EXHIBITION IN HONOR OF LIDA GORDON”
March 3-26
Featuring work by former students. The opening reception is Friday, March 3, at 6-9 p.m.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.
“THE MEETING PLACE”
March 3-26
Paintings by mystic Christina Scherer representing a marriage of art and spirit. The opening reception is Friday, March 3, at 6-9 p.m.
Revelry Boutique + Gallery
742 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
“KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LaFRANCE”
Through April 30
Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“RE: SURFACE”
March 3-April 15
Featuring works by Gary Carpenter and Patricia Seggebruch.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.