Art Gallery Roundup: Exhibitions To See In Louisville This March

The “Barrels of Heart” group exhibition is showing at the Frazier History Museum in March.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”

Through December

Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.

“FRAGILE FIGURES: BEINGS AND TIME”

Through December

A group exhibition of portraits.

KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE

March 4-Aug. 27

Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville. The opening reception is Thursday, April 6, from 5-7 p.m.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE

March 13-April 15

Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville. The opening reception is Thursday, March 30 from 5-7 p.m.

Asia Institute-Crane House

1244 S. Third St.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

cranehouse.org

“MADE YOU A MIXTAPE”

Through March 5

A group art show dedicated to the music we love.

Aurora Gallery & Boutique

1264 S. Shelby St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-8 p.m.; Sundays, 12-7 p.m.

auroragallerylouisville.com

“CAROL AND CHERYL IN THE GARDEN”

Through March 3

Art exhibition with a garden theme by Carol Ulrich-Barnett and Carol Brenner Tobe.

GLASS EXHIBIT

March 11-April 21

Group glass show with works by Chad Balster, Lisa Fowler, Joy Lait, Anne Klem and Edd Johanneman.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“IMPRINTS AND ASTRACTION”

March 17-May 7

Paintings by Shawn Marshall. The opening reception is Friday, March 17, from 6-8 p.m.

Capacity Contemporary Exchange

641 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

capacitycontemporary.com

“FROM AUDUBON TO SISTO”

Through April 1

Works from the permanent collection.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

“DREAM FRONTIERS”

Through March 31

Show featuring Donovan Sheffield/Pluto Comics and Matt McRae/Midwestern Gothic.

Chestnuts and Pearls

157 E. Main St., New Albany

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

chestnutsandpearls.com

“BLENDING BOUNDARIES”

Through March 12

Art by Suyun Son that combines Korean calligraphy and Western modernism. The closing reception is Wednesday, March 8, from 6-8 p.m. with an artist talk at 7 p.m.

“SILLY MAN. MAKE LIKE A MUSHROOM”

Through March 12

Group show with works by SHROOM (Katy Marshall, Rebecca Norton and Charley Miller).

The Common Gallery

fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

1512 Portland Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

fifteen-twelve.com

“LESCH/OLDHAM NEEDLEWORK”

Through March 11

Two-person fiber exhibition featuring work by Alma Lesch and Elsa Oldham.

KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE

March 24-April 14

Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville. The opening reception is Friday, March 24, from 5-7 p.m.

Cressman Center for Visual Arts

University of Louisville

100 E. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

louisville.edu/cressman

“BARRELS OF HEART”

Through March 30

Art show organized by the arts-focused bourbon charity Bourbon with Heart.

Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

fraziermuseum.org

“THE VEILED COLLECTION”

Through March 25

Featuring large paintings by photorealist painter Levi Justice.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.; most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“THE PURPLE SHOW”

Through March 11

An exhibition with works featuring the color purple.

“WHAT’S IN YOUR GARDEN”

March 14-April 22

Garden themed group art show. The opening reception is Thursday, March 16.

Gallery 104

Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

aaooc.org

“INSECURITY”

Through March 18

Group exhibition on the uncertainty of the past several years featuring Angie Reed Garner, Will Garner and Aleksandra Stone.

garner narrative contemporary fine art

642 E. Market St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnernarrative.com

GRETA MATTINGLY

Through March

Solo show by one of the resident artists.

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

kentuckyfineartgallery.com

“THE LIGHTHOUSE IS DARK BETWEEN FLASHES”

Through April 9

First solo exhibition in America featuring the ceramics of Tele Aviv-Yafo based artist Liora Kaplan.

“SEARCH AND RESCUE”

Through April 9

Group show of art made with found objects.

KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE

March 3-April 15

Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville. The opening reception is Friday, March 3 from 5-7 p.m.

“HOLDING PATTERN”

March 4-April 15

A group fiber show co-curated by members of Tiger Strikes Asteroid Greenville.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“SOUTHERN NIGHTS AND OTHER STATES OF MIND”

March 1-26

A mid-career collection of work by Jeanne Freibert. The opening reception is Saturday, March 4 from 6-8:30 p.m.

“THE AGONY AND THE ECSTASY”

March 1-26

Watercolor and oil paintings by Richard Sullivan. The opening reception is Saturday, March 4 from 6-8:30 p.m.

KORE Gallery

942 E. Kentucky St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

koreartgallery.com

KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE

March 16-June 30

Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville.

Louisville Metro Hall

527 W. Jefferson St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

louisvilleky.gov

KOREA FIBER ART 2023 LOUISVILLE

March 16-April 16

Group exhibition with artists from around the world using fiber art to explore life’s milestones. Featured in multiple locations around Louisville. The opening reception is Thursday, March 16 from 5-7 p.m.

Louisville Visual Art

1538 Lytle St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

louisvillevisualart.org

“CARNIVOROUS PLANTS”

Through March 4

The gallery is introducing works of the nude male figure by Cuban artist Andy Llanes Bultó.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“FROM THE MELANCHOLY PAST”

Through March 31

Photographs by Diana Schoenfeld.

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

“NEIGHBORHOODS”

March 3-April 2

Drawings of people places by Connor Stephenson. The opening reception is Friday, March 3, at 6:30-9 p.m.

Pigment Gallery

Mellwood Art Center

1860 Mellwood Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (except when rented for private events)

mellwoodartcenter.com

“REMEMBRANCE: AN EXHIBITION IN HONOR OF LIDA GORDON”

March 3-26

Featuring work by former students. The opening reception is Friday, March 3, at 6-9 p.m.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“THE MEETING PLACE”

March 3-26

Paintings by mystic Christina Scherer representing a marriage of art and spirit. The opening reception is Friday, March 3, at 6-9 p.m.

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

revelrygallery.com

“KENTUCKY WOMEN: HELEN LaFRANCE”

Through April 30

Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“RE: SURFACE”

March 3-April 15

Featuring works by Gary Carpenter and Patricia Seggebruch.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art