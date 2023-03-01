Louisville Visual Art, Parks Alliance Of Louisville Seeking Local Artists For Portrait Of Alberta Odell Jones

Louisville Visual Art and the Parks Alliance of Louisville are seeking local artists for a commissioned portrait of pioneering lawyer Alberta Odell Jones, Louisville’s first female prosecutor, for the upcoming park named after her in the California neighborhood.

According to the call for artists, the portrait will be on display in the center of the park and will “serve as the base image for a community-based photo mosaic mural.”

The mosaic will come from selfies of community members via an outreach campaign this summer.

The winning artist will receive a $1,500 design fee and $3,000 to transfer copyright to the Parks Alliance so that the organization can sell fundraiser merchandise with the design.

To submit, email a personal statement, a resume, and examples of past work to [email protected].

All submissions are due by Wednesday, March 22, at 11:59 p.m. The winning artist will be selected on Tuesday, April 4, and the work must be completed by Tuesday, May 2.

Check out the call for artists for more information.