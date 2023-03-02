Adam Sandler Is Bring His Latest Comedy Tour To The KFC Yum! Center In April

Adam Sandler is coming to the KFC Yum! Center and bringing a special “surprise” guest. He’ll be gracing the local stage on Tuesday, April 18. Tickets for the presale start today at noon and will go on sale to the general public on tomorrow at noon. Tickets can be purchased through the Live Nation website.

The Louisville date was added as one of seven extra stops on the Adam Sandler LIVE tour.

Sandler, a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and musician, has performed to sold-out audiences across the U.S. and Canada. In 2018, his Netflix special “100% Fresh,” filmed during his last concert tour, was released and was his first comedy special in twenty years. Sandler will appear alongside Jennifer Aniston in the Netflix film “Murder Mystery 2,“ debuting Friday, March 31.

Get your ticket-buying fingers ready. In the meantime, enjoy some of Sandler’s best performances.