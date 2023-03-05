5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/31-4/2)

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes

Louisville Palace

$29.50+ | 8 p.m.

Want to watch “The Princess Bride” and learn about behind-the-scenes stories in a live chat with actor Cary Elwes, who played Westley? As you wish.

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Zoeller Pump Company Touring Parade

Locations vary (see route map)

Free | 12-6 p.m.

If you can’t make it downtown for the “real” Pegasus Parade on Sunday, April 30, stay put in your own neighborhood (or visit one nearby) and let the parade come to you.

Louisville’s Holi Festival

Holi Gin Distillery (1110 Wilson Ave.)

Free admission; one free packet of color per person, additional colors for sale | 2-7 p.m.

Celebrate the joys of good conquering evil and cover yourself (and your friends) head-to-toe in colored powder at this fun festival.

Racing Louisville vs. Washington Spirit

Lynn Family Stadium

$15+ | 3 p.m.

Cheer on our professional women’s soccer team in their first home game of the season.

Louisville Mega Rueda 2023

Locations vary

$0-$140 | Times vary

This festival kicks off with a free party tonight at TEN20 in Butchertown, followed by a weekend filled with Cuban dance lessons and performances at multiple venues.