5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/3-3/5)

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

80s Night Silent Disco at Falls City

Falls City Brewing Co.

$10 | 9 p.m. – midnight

“Get On Your Feet” and dance (silently) to hits from one of the most memorable eras of music.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

The Flea Off Market

Fresh Start Growers Market/Climb NuLu lot (1000 E. Market St.)

Free, but bring money to spend | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Spring has returned, and with it comes the return of this outdoor flea market that features local vendors. There’ll also be food trucks, a full bar, and live music.

Southern Crossings Pottery Festival

TEN20 Craft Brewery (1020 E. Washington St.)

Free | 11-5 p.m.

Check out work by talented potters, watch live ceramic demos, and support children experiencing hunger.

“Protect Queer Youth” Protest

Louisville Metro Hall

Free | 3 p.m.

Join local activists in speaking up for LGBTQ young people in the face of recent anti-LGBTQ bills in the Kentucky legislature.

Meet The Bock Fest Baby Goats At TAJ! (21+)

TAJ Louisville (807 E. Market St.)

Free | 4-7 p.m.

The cutest part of the annual NuLu Bock and Wurst Fest, one might argue, is the goat race. This weekend, you can give some of the competitors a hug before seeing them race later this month. (Check out our Bock Fest 2022 photos in this gallery.)