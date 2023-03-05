5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/17-3/19)

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Shamrocks & Shenanigans St. Patrick’s Day Party Louisville (21+)

Fourth Street Live!

$15 | 5 p.m.

Get decked out in green and have some touristy fun at Fourth Street Live!’s St. Patrick’s Day party. All guests will receive a free commemorative mug.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

2nd Annual Burgoo Bash Cook-Off

Against The Grain Brewery (401 E. Main St.)

$10-$15 | 3-5 p.m.

Ever had burgoo, which is a Kentucky stew made from various kinds of meat and veggies? Try some (and vote for your favorite) at this cooking competition, which benefits APRON Inc.

MELANnaire Marketplace

Fourth Street Live!

No cover | 12-5 p.m.

Local Black-owned businesses showcase their wares at this monthly marketplace.

Louisville Triple Crown Of Running 10K

Starts and ends at Slugger Field

$59 | 7:30 a.m.

Love waking up early on a Saturday morning to be physically active? If so, you and I are not kindred spirits, but maybe you’ll find some kind of inexplicable enjoyment in this 10K.

LouCity vs. Monterey Bay FC Watch Party

Spring Street Bar & Grill (300 S. Spring St.)

No cover | 9:30 p.m.

The boys in purple will return to Lynn Family Stadium for their first home game of the season next Saturday, but you can cheer them on (from a distance) in the company of other local fans this weekend.