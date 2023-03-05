5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/10-3/12)

"Wild Lights: Around the World" at the Louisville Zoo.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Wild Lights

Louisville Zoo

$19+ | 6:30 p.m.

This annual festival of larger-than-life silk lanterns is full of color — and this year, it’s got an international theme. (If you can’t make it, check out our photo walkthrough.)

That’s So Ravin’

Gravely Brewing

Free | 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Remember the wizard we profiled in November? He’s also a DJ named Devin the Gnome. He and DJ Deep Stitch will join forces tonight for a party that puts the “rave” in “Gravely.”

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Louisville Arcade Expo

Triple Crown Pavilion

$20-$35 for a single day, $65 for the weekend | Times vary

Plunge and drain your balls — those are real pinball terms — at this three-day expo. (I have made this exact joke before in a previous 5 Things, but it never gets old — much like the fun of pinball, I suppose.)

Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Parade

Starts at the corner of Baxter Ave. and Broadway

Free | 3-6 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t actually until next week, but this parade will have plenty of Celtic fun. (Check out photos of last year’s parade in our gallery.)

UH2BT K-POP DJ NIGHT

Headliners

$16-$20 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.

If you’re an ARMY, an NCTzen, or any other kind of K-pop stan, check out this party, which will feature K-pop tracks and live dance performances.