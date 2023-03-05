5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (3/10-3/12)

FRIDAY, MARCH 10
Wild Lights
Louisville Zoo
$19+ | 6:30 p.m.
This annual festival of larger-than-life silk lanterns is full of color — and this year, it’s got an international theme. (If you can’t make it, check out our photo walkthrough.)
That’s So Ravin’
Gravely Brewing
Free | 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Remember the wizard we profiled in November? He’s also a DJ named Devin the Gnome. He and DJ Deep Stitch will join forces tonight for a party that puts the “rave” in “Gravely.”
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Louisville Arcade Expo
Triple Crown Pavilion
$20-$35 for a single day, $65 for the weekend | Times vary
Plunge and drain your balls — those are real pinball terms — at this three-day expo. (I have made this exact joke before in a previous 5 Things, but it never gets old — much like the fun of pinball, I suppose.)
Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick’s Parade
Starts at the corner of Baxter Ave. and Broadway
Free | 3-6 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Day isn’t actually until next week, but this parade will have plenty of Celtic fun. (Check out photos of last year’s parade in our gallery.)
UH2BT K-POP DJ NIGHT
Headliners
$16-$20 | Doors at 8 p.m., music at 9 p.m.
If you’re an ARMY, an NCTzen, or any other kind of K-pop stan, check out this party, which will feature K-pop tracks and live dance performances.