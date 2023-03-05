5 Things To Do In And Around Louisville This Weekend (3/24-3/26)

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Dustin Tavella Meet-and-Greet

J&B Magic Shop and Theater (610 E. Spring St, New Albany, IN)

Free | 12:05-6 p.m.

The magician Dustin Tavella, who won Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent,” is performing two shows in New Albany tomorrow (one of which is already sold out), but today, you can meet him, learn a magic trick or two, and get popcorn and balloon animals for free.

Bad Sci-Fi Movies and Real Plant Science: The Little Shop of Horrors (1960)

Yew Dell Botanical Gardens

$20-$25 | 7-9 p.m.

Audrey II, the gigantic man-eating plant from “Little Shop of Horrors,” is fictional, but how do real carnivorous plants work? Find out at this movie screening and Q&A.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

LouCity vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Lynn Family Stadium

$19+ | 3 p.m.

The boys in purple have had an undefeated season so far, and tomorrow, they return to Lynn Family Stadium to continue it in their 2023 home opener.

Nulu Bock and Wurst Fest

Market Street (700 block)

Free | 12-6 p.m.

Goat races. Beer. Live music. General merriment. This popular one-day festival returns to NuLu this weekend. (Disclaimer: this is a LEO-sponsored event. Watch “our” baby goat do his thing in the 4:15 p.m. race!)

SUNDAY, MARCH 26

2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship – South Regional Elite 8

KFC Yum! Center

Most tickets $99+ | TBA as of this writing (tipoff at either 2 p.m. or 4:55 p.m.)

It’s expensive, sure, but also exciting, no? This March Madness won’t be quite as fun for Louisville as the one in which we cheered UofL to victory (from afar) in 2013, but it’s still high-quality college basketball in our own city.