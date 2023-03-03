3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (3/31-4/2)

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Waka Flocka Flame with The Homies & DJ Deuce

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$10-$50 | 7 p.m.

The “No Hands” and “Hard in Da Paint” rapper joins Louisville’s own The Homies.

Ramen House Rumble (18+)

DM @anemicroyaltyofficial on Instagram for the address

Free | Doors at 5 p.m., music at 5:30

This house show is a who’s-who of bands in the Louisville punk scene; in fact, it’s so punk we can’t even print the address. (Just to clarify, though, it’s not that Ramen House.) Music from Sunshine, Anemic Royalty, Shark Sandwich, Sriracha Manhunt, Nerve House, and Zerg Rush.

Fluorescents • Big Smile • Feral Vices • Next Attempt

Mag Bar

$10-$15 | Doors at 7 p.m.

I’ll be honest: I normally like to represent a variety of styles when I do 3 Concerts, but I put two punk shows in this one because I love recommending the local two-piece punk band Feral Vices whenever I can (and because this is my last 3 Concerts for the foreseeable future.) Even so, Feral Vices isn’t even the headliner, but they’re in good company with pop punkers Fluorescents (Chicago), Big Smile (Cincy), and Next Attempt (also Louisville).