3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (3/3-3/5)

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Houseplant at High Horse

High Horse Bar

$10 suggested donation | 9 p.m.

This funky, trippy psychedelic band from Louisville plays very long, groovy songs. (You may recognize one of them, “Acetone,” from our Best Songs of 2022 list.) Tomorrow, you can hear not one but two full sets of their tunes. We can’t recommend you bring anything to, y’know, enhance the experience (hint: their shows are very colorful), but if you do, make sure to arrange a designated driver beforehand.

Latin Music Live by Louisville Salsa Underground

Headliners

$15-$20 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Exactly as the name suggests: live Latin music from Appalatin, Hermanos Latin Jazz Band, DJ Robertón, and +Flow. Get ready to dance!



SUNDAY, MARCH 5

An Evening With Dawes: The Misadventures of Doomscroller Tour

Headliners

$39.50 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

The folk-rock band will play hits from their newest album, “The Misadventures of Doomscroller.”