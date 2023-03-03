3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (3/24-3/26)

A quick note: some readers may wonder why we haven’t put Louisville garage punk band White Reaper, who play Headliners on Saturday, on this list given that we’ve covered them extensively in the last decade, most recently in our March 14 issue. The answer: that show is already sold out.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Ernie Johnson From Detroit Album Release Party

The Whirling Tiger

$12 | 8-11 p.m.

Afrobeat/jazz/funk band Ernie Johnson From Detroit will celebrate the release of their new album, “Swamp Nymph,” accompanied by Louisville’s own Hot Sauce Brass Band.





SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Kool Keith + Galactic Spectre + The N8Vs

Portal

$20-$25 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Rapper Kool Keith is known in part for his many alter egos. He’ll be joined by locals Galactic Spectre (post-rock), Framehouse (“Kentucky punk hip-hop”), and The N8Vs (rap).





SUNDAY, MARCH 26

Family: Cultures Crossing

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$15 | 3 p.m.

This family-friendly show features a traditional Black spiritual, a movement from an orchestral suite that celebrates Polynesian voyagers, selections from “Hamilton” and “West Side Story,” and other cultural works.