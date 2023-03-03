3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (3/17-3/19)

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Hot Brown Smackdown w/Mr. Please

Zanzabar

$15 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

It’s an interesting all-local double bill: Hot Brown Smackdown is “newgrass-fusion,” and Mr. Please is chill and groovy.



SATURDAY, MARCH 18

LDB Fest

Triple Crown Pavilion (1780 Plantside Dr.)

$73.95 | Doors at 11 a.m.

Meet me in the fucking pit. Oldham County’s own Knocked Loose will return for their first Louisville show since December 2021 to headline Saturday. This two-day hardcore fest (which actually starts Friday) is gonna be loud and powerful as hell, like always. Are you ready?

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

91.9 WFPK – Rubblebucket with Lunar Vacation

Headliners

$20 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Rather than just describe Rubblebucket straightforwardly, lemme just list a few of the Spotify playlists they appear on: “Dinner Party for Hipsters and Nerds,” “Funky tunes to tickle my smooth brain,” “Indie Sunshine,” and one with the description “Songs that you will hear when you enter the front doors of The Cheesecake Factory.” Something about them reminds me of 2008/2009 indie.