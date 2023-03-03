3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (3/10)

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

TrapFest 2K23 with TrapKingKai, Casey Powell, Stxdy, Riley Aaron, June Dewayne, Mikey Bandanna (18+)

Headliners

$10 in advance, $15 at the door | Doors at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

The stacked lineup at this Louisville trap show (though not all of these artists are rappers) includes TrapKingKai, Casey Powell, Stxdy, Riley Aaron, June Dewayne, Mike Bandanna, Joey Phantom, Blase Groody, Dillon McCluskey, BPTHEGASSGUY, BigAu$, Indigo Bonez, Anna B, and ItsSmooth.

Dropkick Murphys

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$41+ | 7:30 p.m.

The famous Celtic punks might otherwise be “Shipping Up to Boston,” but tonight they’re stopping in Louisville. The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern will open.

Let’s Get Louder for Trans Lives (18+)

The Whirling Tiger

$20 | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Local groups Bendigo Fletcher (indie-folk); Unblown Balloon (improvised psychedelic shoegaze), one of whose members is Jim James of My Morning Jacket; and Producing a Kind Generation (art rock) are slated to perform at this benefit for the Kentucky Health Justice Network and the family of Zachee Imanitwitaho, a trans woman who was murdered in Louisville earlier this year.