Here’s The 2023 Waterfront Wednesday Lineup

Earlier today, WFPK announced the initial lineup for this year’s free Waterfront Wednesday concert series, which features free outdoor shows at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of each month from April through September. The lawn will open at 5 p.m. each day, followed by music at 6 p.m.
Here’s the current lineup:
- April 26 — Durand Jones, Ruen Brothers, and Producing A Kind Generation
- May 31 — Charley Crockett, Sunny War, and Bibelhauser Brothers
- June 28 — The Hold Steady, TBA, and Turbo Nut
- July 26 — Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies, Supreme Beings of Leisure, and Jameron
- August 30 — TBA, Darlingside, and Anemic Royalty
- September 27 — Back 2 Mac, Sheryl Rouse Band, and Sweet G & The Shine
In addition to free live music, each Waterfront Wednesday will also feature Waterfront KidsDay, an activity area for children, from 5-8 p.m.
Guests can also enter to win backstage access, free event swag, and a reserved parking space.
