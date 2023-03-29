Here’s The 2023 Waterfront Wednesday Lineup

Waterfront Wednesday on July 14, 2021, the first installment after the pandemic canceled the 2020 season.

Earlier today, WFPK announced the initial lineup for this year’s free Waterfront Wednesday concert series, which features free outdoor shows at the Big Four Lawn at Waterfront Park on the last Wednesday of each month from April through September. The lawn will open at 5 p.m. each day, followed by music at 6 p.m.

Here’s the current lineup:

In addition to free live music, each Waterfront Wednesday will also feature Waterfront KidsDay, an activity area for children, from 5-8 p.m.

Guests can also enter to win backstage access, free event swag, and a reserved parking space.

