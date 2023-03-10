10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (3/20-3/24)

MONDAY, MARCH 20

Metal Monday w/ Artwork for the Blind & Fall

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

A free metal show from two local bands, one of whom (Fall) will be playing their first ever Metal Monday.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

MAGBAR PRESENTS: Hollow Valley-THE IN MISERY TOUR | FT:TAKEN LIVES, MIKE MULLINS MUSIC

Mag Bar

$7 | 7 p.m.

Throw the fuck down (for the most part) at this all-local show from Hollow Valley (nu-metalcore), Taken Lives (metal) and Mike Mullins Music (gentle alternative).

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Wizard Wednesday

Old Louisville Brewery

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Talk about magic, play board games, get a drink, and/or meet the main magic man himself.



Social night! At Play Dance Bar

Play Louisville

$10 (free to members of Derby City Latin Dance) | 7-10 p.m.



Learn how to salsa dance and then show off your skills.

“The Office” Trivia

Hi-Wire Brewing

Free | 7-9 p.m.

This event is exactly what it sounds like. Just try not to be as smug as Dwight if you win.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

National Puppy Day at Club K9

Club K9 Dog Bar

Free (for humans; visiting dog prices vary) | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Meet (and possibly adopt) an adorable puppy, eat tacos, enter to win a raffle basket, and more!

BYOV – Bring Your Own Vinyl w/Kent Jackson

Mag Bar

Free | 8 p.m. – 4 a.m.

Have vinyl records but no record player (or just want to share your taste in vinyls with other music fans)? Bring a record of your choice and Kent Jackson will play it. As the event description says: “Loud times guaranteed.”

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Beginner Friendly Bluegrass Jam

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 5:30-7:30 p.m.

If you play a bluegrass instrument — even if you’re still learning — you can join other aficionados of the genre to create some live jams together.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Viewing Party with Alexis Michelle & Dusty Ray Bottoms

Big Bar

No cover before 10 p.m. | 8 p.m.

Watch the premiere of Season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” from two queens who know the show very well — because they’ve been on it! (Also, Dusty Ray Bottoms is originally from Louisville!)

Ernie Johnson From Detroit Album Release Party

The Whirling Tiger

8-11 p.m.

Afrobeat/jazz/funk band Ernie Johnson From Detroit will celebrate the release of their new album, “Swamp Nymph,” accompanied by Louisville’s own Hot Sauce Brass Band.