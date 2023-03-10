10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (3/13-3/17)

MONDAY, MARCH 13

Metal Monday

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

Free sludge metal from Louisville’s own Shi – 死 and Lexington’s CROP.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Drag Is Not A Crime: A Community Town Hall

Art Sanctuary

Free | Q&A at 6:30 p.m., drag show at 9 p.m.

Learn about the anti-drag bill making its way through the Kentucky legislature, then watch a free drag show.

IRISH DOG Takeover

PG&J’s Dog Park Bar

Free | 5-8 p.m., group photo at 7 p.m.

If your dog is one of five breeds that originate in Ireland (or mixed with any of them), this is their night! (Of course, all other dogs are welcome.) Celtic Pig’s food truck will also be on-site.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Mayor’s Night Out

Northeast Family YMCA (9400 Mill Brook Rd.)

Free | 5:30-7:30

Meet Mayor Greenberg and representatives from two dozen government agencies at this free community event.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Trivia

Louisville Comedy Club

Free, reservations required | 7 p.m.

The event listing already took the best IASIP references before I could, so I’m just gonna link to that description. (Lazily benefiting from someone else’s work: It’s what the “Sunny” gang would want.)

Pirate St. Paddy’s Party with Brave the Sea and Drunk & Sailor

The Grain Haus (41 W. 1st St., New Albany, IN)

Free | 8 p.m.

Speaking of pop culture references: If nautical nonsense be something you wish, drop into the Grain Haus for a night of both pirate music and punk music. Yarrrr.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

St.PAWtricks Day at Club K9

Club K9 Dog Bar

Free for humans, prices vary for dogs | 6:30-9:30

Green drinks, dogs decked out in their sham-rockin’ best, a food truck, swag raffles, and other Irish-themed revelry. (One could argue that this one’s cheating by the rules of 10 Things — a day pass for a dog costs $10.75, but there are also monthly and yearly passes. Vaccination records (for dogs) are required.)

MOVIE: Hidden Figures

Kentucky Science Center

Free | 7-9 p.m.

This movie tells the story of three Black women (Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson) who worked at NASA and played key roles in launching John Glenn into orbit.

OHLM + PRAYER LINE

Planet of the Tapes

$10 | 8 p.m.

A show from locals Ohlm (instrumental “dark-prog”) and Prayer Line (“loud music about scary shit.”)

The Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows

Kentucky Expo Center

$5-$10 (first responders free with ID) | 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Y’know how it’s fun to watch the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving? Imagine that, but, like, in real life.