10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (3/6-3/10)

MONDAY, MARCH 6

Metal Monday w/ The Hell You Say & Hirt

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

Free live metal from locals The Hell You Say and HIRT.

Monday Night Mic! (21+)

Planet of the Tapes

Free | 8 p.m.

Get some cheap drinks and watch local comedians try out new sets.

Mystery Fighting Game Tournament

Hideaway Saloon

Free | 10 p.m.

Hey, if you’ve just gotta get into a late-night fight, at least make it a virtual one.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

Bourbon & Beyond Lineup Announce Party

Prospect Kroger (5949 Timber Ridge Rd.)

Free | 3-7 p.m.

Bourbon & Beyond will release its lineup on Wednesday (keep an eye on our website for that), and you can celebrate the announcement at this happy hour, which will have food samples, local celebrity guests, ticket giveaways, and more.

Feelin’ Myself Wednesday

Dasha Barbours (217 E. Main St.)

Free | Happy hour 4-8 p.m., party from 7-11 p.m.

The Southern restaurant will host a happy hour and party with music by DJ Empty Beats.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

Blessing of the Beer

Goodwood Taproom

Free | 2-8 p.m.

Even though St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until next Friday, March 17, the festivities will kick off early at this event, which will feature exactly what its name suggests, plus live Celtic music.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Home, Garden + Remodeling Show

Kentucky Expo Center

$8 in advance, $10 at the door, free for seniors and kids 12 and under | 12-8 p.m.

Even if you’re not planning to remodel your home (or garden) right now, you may change your mind after attending this home improvement convention.

A Night Under the Stars – Stargazing Event

Sun Valley Community Center (6505 Bethany Ln.)

Free, but RSVP | 6-9 p.m.

Learn how to use a telescope, go on a nature walk, eat free snacks, and more.

Road to SXSW: Anemic Royalty + Sunshine + Big Girl + Tetchy + Qwerty

Portal

$10 in advance ($12 at the door) | Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

Before these bands (some of whom are local) travel to Austin for South by Southwest, they’re gonna put on a show in Louisville.

That’s So Ravin’

Gravely Brewing

Free | 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Remember the wizard we profiled in November? He’s also a DJ named Devin the Gnome. He and DJ Deep Stitch will join forces this Friday for a party that puts the “rave” in “Gravely.”