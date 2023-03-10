10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (3/27-3/31)

How would you do on this obstacle course?

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Metal Monday w/ Guillotine A.D. & StormToker

Highlands Taproom

Free | 9 p.m.

Free sludgy stoner metal from StormToker (Lexington) and death metal from Guillotine A.D. (Athens, GA).

Mystery ANY Game Tournament

Planet of the Tapes

Free | Comedians’ round at 9:45 p.m., open to the public at 10 p.m.

It’s one thing to join a game tourney where you know the game you’ll be playing, but what about one in which the game itself (or even the genre or decade) is a complete surprise?

TUESDAY, MARCH 28

Retro Video Game Night!

Old Louisville Brewery

Free | 6-10 p.m.

Play classic retro games like “Pac-Man,” “Galaga,” “Donkey Kong,” and “Super Mario Brothers” in this laid-back brewery.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

The DOJ Report: The Way Forward

Frazier History Museum

Free, registration required | 6-7:30 p.m.

This moderated panel will feature Mayor Greenberg, LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel, and others to discuss how Louisville can progress in the wake of the DOJ’s damning report against the LMPD’s policing practices.

Jazz Night at Whirling Tiger

The Whirling Tiger

Free | 8-10 p.m.

Jazz is cozy. The Whirling Tiger is cozy. It’s a perfect match.

Old Fuckers

O’Shea’s Irish Pub (956 Baxter Ave.)

$10 at the door | 8 p.m.

Local theater troupe Black Sheep Theatre presents a satirical show that covers “airport complaints, the history of the world, a syndrome called Timenesia, women’s bodies, music, advice on how to become old, and death.”

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

Nerd Nite Louisville

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 7 p.m.

Learn about pinball history, the movie “Don’t Look Up” and its impact on public perceptions about climate change, and what it’s like to be a local filmmaker.

Inferious/ Monochromatic Black/ Alukah/ Wave Painter

21st in Germantown

$10 | Doors at 7:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m.

An inexpensive night of hardcore music. See you in the pit.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

“Whim & Chill” Open Obstacle Night @ BAREFIT

BAREfit Adventure Training (1217 Logan St.)

$5-$10 suggested donation for non-members, free for members | 6:30-8 p.m.

Unleash your inner “American Ninja Warrior” at this indoor obstacle course.

Dead Of Night & The Dark Market featuring The Dead Speak

Art Sanctuary

$10 p.m. | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

The monthly dance party of “dark eclectic music” returns.