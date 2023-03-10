10 Things Under $10 To Do In Louisville This Week (3/27-3/31)

MONDAY, MARCH 27
Metal Monday w/ Guillotine A.D. & StormToker
Highlands Taproom
Free | 9 p.m.
Free sludgy stoner metal from StormToker (Lexington) and death metal from Guillotine A.D. (Athens, GA).
Mystery ANY Game Tournament
Planet of the Tapes
Free | Comedians’ round at 9:45 p.m., open to the public at 10 p.m.
It’s one thing to join a game tourney where you know the game you’ll be playing, but what about one in which the game itself (or even the genre or decade) is a complete surprise?
TUESDAY, MARCH 28
Retro Video Game Night!
Old Louisville Brewery
Free | 6-10 p.m.
Play classic retro games like “Pac-Man,” “Galaga,” “Donkey Kong,” and “Super Mario Brothers” in this laid-back brewery.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29
The DOJ Report: The Way Forward
Frazier History Museum
Free, registration required | 6-7:30 p.m.
This moderated panel will feature Mayor Greenberg, LMPD Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel, and others to discuss how Louisville can progress in the wake of the DOJ’s damning report against the LMPD’s policing practices.
Jazz Night at Whirling Tiger
The Whirling Tiger
Free | 8-10 p.m.
Jazz is cozy. The Whirling Tiger is cozy. It’s a perfect match.
Old Fuckers
O’Shea’s Irish Pub (956 Baxter Ave.)
$10 at the door | 8 p.m.
Local theater troupe Black Sheep Theatre presents a satirical show that covers “airport complaints, the history of the world, a syndrome called Timenesia, women’s bodies, music, advice on how to become old, and death.”
THURSDAY, MARCH 30
Nerd Nite Louisville
Gravely Brewing Co.
Free | 7 p.m.
Learn about pinball history, the movie “Don’t Look Up” and its impact on public perceptions about climate change, and what it’s like to be a local filmmaker.
Inferious/ Monochromatic Black/ Alukah/ Wave Painter
21st in Germantown
$10 | Doors at 7:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
An inexpensive night of hardcore music. See you in the pit.
FRIDAY, MARCH 31
“Whim & Chill” Open Obstacle Night @ BAREFIT
BAREfit Adventure Training (1217 Logan St.)
$5-$10 suggested donation for non-members, free for members | 6:30-8 p.m.
Unleash your inner “American Ninja Warrior” at this indoor obstacle course.
Dead Of Night & The Dark Market featuring The Dead Speak
Art Sanctuary
$10 p.m. | 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
The monthly dance party of “dark eclectic music” returns.