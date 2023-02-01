Andy Llanes Bultó is showing at the Moremen Gallery in February.
Arts & Culture

What to See: A Roundup of Local Gallery Shows

By

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

 “ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”

Through December 

Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan. 

“FRAGILE FIGURES:
BEINGS AND TIME”

Through December 

A group exhibition of portraits.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“CAROL AND CHERYL IN THE GARDEN”

Through March 3

Art exhibition with a garden theme by
Carol Ulrich-Barnett and Carol Brenner Tobe.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com 

“DISPOSITIONAL GRANULARITY”

Through Feb. 12

Acrylic ink paintings by Uhma Janus.

Capacity Contemporary Exchange

641 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

capacitycontemporary.com 

“FROM AUDUBON TO SISTO”

Through April 1

Works from the permanent collection.

 Carnegie Center for Art
& History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

“DREAM FRONTIERS”

Feb. 12-March 31

Show featuring Donovan Sheffield/Pluto Comics and Matt McRae/Midwestern Gothic. The opening reception is Friday, Feb. 12 at 2-4 p.m.

Chestnuts and Pearls

157 E. Main St., New Albany

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays,
10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

chestnutsandpearls.com

  “SPEAKING FIGURATIVELY:
NARRATIVE, EMOTION,
AND THE BODY”

Through Feb. 9

Work by 26 artists from the 17th-21st centuries.

 Cressman Center for Visual Arts, University of Louisville

100 E. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

louisville.edu/cressman

 “GIRL AND HER ANIMALS”

Through Feb. 26

Paintings by Katrina Johansen. The closing
reception is Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6-8 p.m.

 Darby Forever Gallery
at Surface Noise

600 Baxter Ave.

Hours: Wednesdays-Mondays, 12-6 p.m.

Search Facebook

 “THE VEILED COLLECTION”

Feb. 4-March 25

Featuring large paintings by realist painter Levi Justice. The reception opening is Friday, Feb. 4 at 1-4 p.m.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.;
most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com 

“BEAUTIFUL DIFFERENCES”

Through Feb. 11

An all-media show that explores the differences in our world.

“THE PURPLE SHOW”

Feb. 14-March 11

An exhibition with works featuring the color purple.
 The opening reception is Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Gallery 104, Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

aaooc.org

“OUR KENTUCKY HOME: HISPANIC/LATIN AMERICAN VISUAL ART IN THE COMMONWEALTH”

Feb. 3 & 5

Traveling show with art by Hispanic and Latino artists from Kentucky. There is a special reception on Sunday, Feb. 5, 3-5 p.m.

Kentucky Center

501 W. Main St.

Hours: Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
and Sunday, Feb. 5, 3-5 p.m.

kentuckyperformingarts.org 

GRETA MATTINGLY

Through March

Solo show by one of the resident artists. 

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

kentuckyfineartgallery.com

“THE LIGHTHOUSE IS DARK BETWEEN FLASHES”

Feb. 3-April 9

First solo exhibition in America featuring the ceramics of Tele Aviv-Yafo based artist Liora Kaplan. The opening reception is Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6-7:30 p.m.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org 

“INSPIRED”

Through Feb. 15

Shawn Marshall solo exhibition featuring landscape paintings and abstract mixed media pieces.

 Lowber Pilates and Gallery

1734 Bonnycastle Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.;
Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lowberpilates.com

 “CARNIVOROUS PLANTS”

Feb. 3-March 4

The gallery is introducing works of the nude male figure by Cuban artist Andy Llanes Bultó. The opening
reception is Friday, Feb. 3 at 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

 “FROM THE MELANCHOLY PAST”

Through March 31

Photographs by Diana Schoenfeld.

 Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

“SURFACE NOISE”

Feb. 3-27

Art by Samuel Parker showing visual patterns. The opening reception is Friday, Feb. 3 at 6:30-9 p.m. 

Pigment Gallery

Mellwood Art Center

1860 Mellwood Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (except when rented for private events)

mellwoodartcenter.com

 PYRO INVITATIONAL
EXHIBITION 2023

Feb. 3-26

Featuring 42 guest and member artists. The opening
reception is Friday, Feb. 3 at 6-9 p.m.; the closing
reception is Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1-4 p.m.

 PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.;
Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

 “PORTAL”

Through Feb. 5

Mixed media artist Shae Goodlett visualizes
what portals mean to him.  

 “PLANTS ARE THE NEW PETS”

Feb. 3-27

New block prints series by Norman Spencer based on his love for his indoor plant collection. The opening reception is Friday, Feb. 3 at 6-9 p.m.

 Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays,
11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

revelrygallery.com 

“SAM GILLIAM (1933-2022)”

Through Feb. 26

In honor of Gilliam’s recent death, the museum
is showing works by the former Louisvillian.

“KENTUCKY WOMEN:
HELEN LaFRANCE”

Through April 30

Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.

 Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,
10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

 “ALL TODAY’S PARTIES’

Through Feb. 18

Groundbreaking exhibition of NFT digital art
by Kentucky artists.

 

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art

Published under Arts & Culture | Tags: ,

About the Author

What to See: A Roundup of Local Gallery Shows

Jo Anne Triplett is the contributing visual arts editor at LEO Weekly. She’s a past member of the Mayor’s Advisory Committee on Public Art, was the content advisor on the Glassworks Building video, and has written for Louisville Magazine, Kentucky Homes and Gardens and the national publication Glass Craftsman. Jo Anne came to Louisville from Washington, D.C. where she worked as a researcher and writer for the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

 

 

All Articles by this Author >