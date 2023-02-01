What to See: A Roundup of Local Gallery Shows

Andy Llanes Bultó is showing at the Moremen Gallery in February.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”

Through December

Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.

“FRAGILE FIGURES:

BEINGS AND TIME”

Through December

A group exhibition of portraits.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“CAROL AND CHERYL IN THE GARDEN”

Through March 3

Art exhibition with a garden theme by

Carol Ulrich-Barnett and Carol Brenner Tobe.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“DISPOSITIONAL GRANULARITY”

Through Feb. 12

Acrylic ink paintings by Uhma Janus.

Capacity Contemporary Exchange

641 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

capacitycontemporary.com

“FROM AUDUBON TO SISTO”

Through April 1

Works from the permanent collection.

Carnegie Center for Art

& History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

“DREAM FRONTIERS”

Feb. 12-March 31

Show featuring Donovan Sheffield/Pluto Comics and Matt McRae/Midwestern Gothic. The opening reception is Friday, Feb. 12 at 2-4 p.m.

Chestnuts and Pearls

157 E. Main St., New Albany

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays,

10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

chestnutsandpearls.com

“SPEAKING FIGURATIVELY:

NARRATIVE, EMOTION,

AND THE BODY”

Through Feb. 9

Work by 26 artists from the 17th-21st centuries.

Cressman Center for Visual Arts, University of Louisville

100 E. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

louisville.edu/cressman

“GIRL AND HER ANIMALS”

Through Feb. 26

Paintings by Katrina Johansen. The closing

reception is Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6-8 p.m.

Darby Forever Gallery

at Surface Noise

600 Baxter Ave.

Hours: Wednesdays-Mondays, 12-6 p.m.

Search Facebook

“THE VEILED COLLECTION”

Feb. 4-March 25

Featuring large paintings by realist painter Levi Justice. The reception opening is Friday, Feb. 4 at 1-4 p.m.

Galerie Hertz

1253 S. Preston St.

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.;

most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

galeriehertz.com

“BEAUTIFUL DIFFERENCES”

Through Feb. 11

An all-media show that explores the differences in our world.

“THE PURPLE SHOW”

Feb. 14-March 11

An exhibition with works featuring the color purple.

The opening reception is Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

Gallery 104, Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

aaooc.org

“OUR KENTUCKY HOME: HISPANIC/LATIN AMERICAN VISUAL ART IN THE COMMONWEALTH”

Feb. 3 & 5

Traveling show with art by Hispanic and Latino artists from Kentucky. There is a special reception on Sunday, Feb. 5, 3-5 p.m.

Kentucky Center

501 W. Main St.

Hours: Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

and Sunday, Feb. 5, 3-5 p.m.

kentuckyperformingarts.org

GRETA MATTINGLY

Through March

Solo show by one of the resident artists.

Kentucky Fine Art Gallery

2400-C Lime Kiln Lane

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

kentuckyfineartgallery.com

“THE LIGHTHOUSE IS DARK BETWEEN FLASHES”

Feb. 3-April 9

First solo exhibition in America featuring the ceramics of Tele Aviv-Yafo based artist Liora Kaplan. The opening reception is Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6-7:30 p.m.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“INSPIRED”

Through Feb. 15

Shawn Marshall solo exhibition featuring landscape paintings and abstract mixed media pieces.

Lowber Pilates and Gallery

1734 Bonnycastle Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.;

Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

lowberpilates.com

“CARNIVOROUS PLANTS”

Feb. 3-March 4

The gallery is introducing works of the nude male figure by Cuban artist Andy Llanes Bultó. The opening

reception is Friday, Feb. 3 at 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Moremen Gallery

710 W. Main St., Suite 201

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

moremengallery.com

“FROM THE MELANCHOLY PAST”

Through March 31

Photographs by Diana Schoenfeld.

Paul Paletti Gallery

713 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

paulpalettigallery.com

“SURFACE NOISE”

Feb. 3-27

Art by Samuel Parker showing visual patterns. The opening reception is Friday, Feb. 3 at 6:30-9 p.m.

Pigment Gallery

Mellwood Art Center

1860 Mellwood Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (except when rented for private events)

mellwoodartcenter.com

PYRO INVITATIONAL

EXHIBITION 2023

Feb. 3-26

Featuring 42 guest and member artists. The opening

reception is Friday, Feb. 3 at 6-9 p.m.; the closing

reception is Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1-4 p.m.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.;

Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“PORTAL”

Through Feb. 5

Mixed media artist Shae Goodlett visualizes

what portals mean to him.

“PLANTS ARE THE NEW PETS”

Feb. 3-27

New block prints series by Norman Spencer based on his love for his indoor plant collection. The opening reception is Friday, Feb. 3 at 6-9 p.m.

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays,

11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

revelrygallery.com

“SAM GILLIAM (1933-2022)”

Through Feb. 26

In honor of Gilliam’s recent death, the museum

is showing works by the former Louisvillian.

“KENTUCKY WOMEN:

HELEN LaFRANCE”

Through April 30

Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“ALL TODAY’S PARTIES’

Through Feb. 18

Groundbreaking exhibition of NFT digital art

by Kentucky artists.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art