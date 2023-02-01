What to See: A Roundup of Local Gallery Shows

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“ROBERT MORGAN: MYTHS AND STORIES”
Through December
Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan.
“FRAGILE FIGURES:
BEINGS AND TIME”
Through December
A group exhibition of portraits.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
“CAROL AND CHERYL IN THE GARDEN”
Through March 3
Art exhibition with a garden theme by
Carol Ulrich-Barnett and Carol Brenner Tobe.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“DISPOSITIONAL GRANULARITY”
Through Feb. 12
Acrylic ink paintings by Uhma Janus.
Capacity Contemporary Exchange
641 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Fridays, 12-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
capacitycontemporary.com
“FROM AUDUBON TO SISTO”
Through April 1
Works from the permanent collection.
Carnegie Center for Art
& History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
carnegiecenter.org
“DREAM FRONTIERS”
Feb. 12-March 31
Show featuring Donovan Sheffield/Pluto Comics and Matt McRae/Midwestern Gothic. The opening reception is Friday, Feb. 12 at 2-4 p.m.
Chestnuts and Pearls
157 E. Main St., New Albany
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, 12-4 p.m.; Saturdays,
10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
chestnutsandpearls.com
“SPEAKING FIGURATIVELY:
NARRATIVE, EMOTION,
AND THE BODY”
Through Feb. 9
Work by 26 artists from the 17th-21st centuries.
Cressman Center for Visual Arts, University of Louisville
100 E. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
louisville.edu/cressman
“GIRL AND HER ANIMALS”
Through Feb. 26
Paintings by Katrina Johansen. The closing
reception is Sunday, Feb. 26 at 6-8 p.m.
Darby Forever Gallery
at Surface Noise
600 Baxter Ave.
Hours: Wednesdays-Mondays, 12-6 p.m.
“THE VEILED COLLECTION”
Feb. 4-March 25
Featuring large paintings by realist painter Levi Justice. The reception opening is Friday, Feb. 4 at 1-4 p.m.
Galerie Hertz
1253 S. Preston St.
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.;
most Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
galeriehertz.com
“BEAUTIFUL DIFFERENCES”
Through Feb. 11
An all-media show that explores the differences in our world.
“THE PURPLE SHOW”
Feb. 14-March 11
An exhibition with works featuring the color purple.
The opening reception is Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.
Gallery 104, Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
aaooc.org
“OUR KENTUCKY HOME: HISPANIC/LATIN AMERICAN VISUAL ART IN THE COMMONWEALTH”
Feb. 3 & 5
Traveling show with art by Hispanic and Latino artists from Kentucky. There is a special reception on Sunday, Feb. 5, 3-5 p.m.
Kentucky Center
501 W. Main St.
Hours: Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
and Sunday, Feb. 5, 3-5 p.m.
kentuckyperformingarts.org
GRETA MATTINGLY
Through March
Solo show by one of the resident artists.
Kentucky Fine Art Gallery
2400-C Lime Kiln Lane
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
kentuckyfineartgallery.com
“THE LIGHTHOUSE IS DARK BETWEEN FLASHES”
Feb. 3-April 9
First solo exhibition in America featuring the ceramics of Tele Aviv-Yafo based artist Liora Kaplan. The opening reception is Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6-7:30 p.m.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
“INSPIRED”
Through Feb. 15
Shawn Marshall solo exhibition featuring landscape paintings and abstract mixed media pieces.
Lowber Pilates and Gallery
1734 Bonnycastle Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.;
Fridays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
lowberpilates.com
“CARNIVOROUS PLANTS”
Feb. 3-March 4
The gallery is introducing works of the nude male figure by Cuban artist Andy Llanes Bultó. The opening
reception is Friday, Feb. 3 at 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Moremen Gallery
710 W. Main St., Suite 201
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
moremengallery.com
“FROM THE MELANCHOLY PAST”
Through March 31
Photographs by Diana Schoenfeld.
Paul Paletti Gallery
713 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
paulpalettigallery.com
“SURFACE NOISE”
Feb. 3-27
Art by Samuel Parker showing visual patterns. The opening reception is Friday, Feb. 3 at 6:30-9 p.m.
Pigment Gallery
Mellwood Art Center
1860 Mellwood Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (except when rented for private events)
mellwoodartcenter.com
PYRO INVITATIONAL
EXHIBITION 2023
Feb. 3-26
Featuring 42 guest and member artists. The opening
reception is Friday, Feb. 3 at 6-9 p.m.; the closing
reception is Sunday, Feb. 26 at 1-4 p.m.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.;
Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“PORTAL”
Through Feb. 5
Mixed media artist Shae Goodlett visualizes
what portals mean to him.
“PLANTS ARE THE NEW PETS”
Feb. 3-27
New block prints series by Norman Spencer based on his love for his indoor plant collection. The opening reception is Friday, Feb. 3 at 6-9 p.m.
Revelry Boutique + Gallery
742 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays,
11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
revelrygallery.com
“SAM GILLIAM (1933-2022)”
Through Feb. 26
In honor of Gilliam’s recent death, the museum
is showing works by the former Louisvillian.
“KENTUCKY WOMEN:
HELEN LaFRANCE”
Through April 30
Retrospective of the late Kentucky artist’s work.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
“ALL TODAY’S PARTIES’
Through Feb. 18
Groundbreaking exhibition of NFT digital art
by Kentucky artists.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art