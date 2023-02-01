Arts & Culture

What to do in Arts and Entertainment In Louisville In Spring (And One In The Fall)

Actors Theatre

316 W. Main St.

Feb. 8-19 | La Egoista | actorstheatre.org/shows/2022-2023/la-egoista/ | 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. | $25

Feb. 25 | Convergence Ball | actorstheatre.org/shows/2022-2023/convergence-ball/  | 4 p.m.-10 p.m. | $25-$200

Feb. 22 | Outlaw Poet: The Legend of Ron Whitehead | .actorstheatre.org/shows/2022-2023/outlaw-poet-the-legend-of-ron-whitehead/ | 7 p.m. | $15 with fees

Ali Center

144 N. 6th St.

Feb. 3 | Indie Lens Pop-Up Film Screening: Love in the Time of Fentanyl | shorturl.at/bcpGP |  7 p.m. | Free, RSVP Requested

Now through Feb. 12 | The ‘I Was Here’ Project Exhibit | alicenter.org/temporary-exhibitions/ | Wednesday-Sunday 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.| $18 

Big 4 Bridge Arts Festival

1101 River Rd. 

Sept. 9 – Sept. 10 | bigfourbridgeartsfestival.com/ | Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. & Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Free Entry 

Derby Dinner Playhouse

525 Marriott Dr.

Now through Feb. 12 | Grumpy Old Men: The Musical | derbydinner.com/show/grumpy-old-men-the-musical/ | Tuesday-Sunday Evenings 7:45 p.m., Sunday Matinee 1:30 p.m., Wednesday 1 p.m. | $42-$51

Feb. 15 – March 26 |  Young Frankenstein | derbydinner.com/show/young-frankenstein/ | Tuesday-Sunday Evenings 7:45 p.m., Sunday Matinee 1:30 p.m., Wednesday 1 p.m. | $42-$51

Jewish Film Festival

various locations and online

Feb. 7 | The Therapy (Virtual) | jewishlouisville.org/event/louisville-jewish-film-festival-the-therapy/ | 7 p.m. | $12

Feb. 11 | Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen | jewishlouisville.org/the-j/j-arts-ideas/film-festival/ljff-calendar

 | 7:30 p.m. | $12 

Feb. 12 – Feb. 19 | The Levys of Monticello Film Screening | jewishlouisville.org/the-j/j-arts-ideas/film-festival/ljff-calendar/ | Virtual | $12

Jewish Community Center CenterStage

3600 Dutchmans Ln.

Feb. 23, 25, 26, 27 & 28 Mar. 2, 4 & 5 |
13: The Musical | goelevent.com/JewishCommunityofLouisville/e/Search?s=&v=1928&t=&st=null | 2 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. | $25

Kentucky Performing Arts Center

501 W. Main St.

Feb. 3 | Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy | tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org/21170 | 7 p.m. | Prices vary with seating

Mar. 11 | The Dark Side of the Wall: Echoes Through the Wall | tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org/20953 | 8 p.m. | Prices vary with seating

Mar. 21 | STOMP | tickets.kentuckyperformingarts.org/20761 | 7:30 p.m. | $46.22-$81.32

Louisville Orchestra

624 W. Main St. 

Feb. 25 | Aretha: A Tribute | my.louisvilleorchestra.org/aretha-tribute | 7:30 p.m. | $32-$88

Mar. 4 | Festival of American Music: Journeys of Faith | my.louisvilleorchestra.org/festival-of-american-music-journeys-off-faith | 7:30 p.m. | $28-$62

Mar. 10-11 | Festival of American Music: The Literary Influence | my.louisvilleorchestra.org/festival-of-american-music-literary-influence | 11 a.m. | $31-$37

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. 3rd St.

Feb. 12 | Malni-Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore | speedmuseum.org/event/malni-towards-the-ocean-towards-the-shore-at-speed-cinema/ | 1 p.m. | Free

Mar. 4 | Speed Ball | www.speedmuseum.org/event/late-night-at-the-speed-ball-2/ | 9 p.m. | $200

Mar. 13 |  Louisville Academy of Music Student Showcase | speedmuseum.org/event/sunday-showcase-louisville-academy-of-music-student-showcase/ | 2:30 p.m. | Free

Kentucky Opera

708 Magazine St.

Feb. 24-26 | Cinderella | secure.kyopera.org/cinderella/ | 8 p.m. | $39.49-$124.60

Feb. 4 | OVATION 70th Anniversary Celebration | https://kyopera.org| 6:30 p.m. | $300

LEO is a sponsor of these events:

Feb. 21| A Taste of The Highlands | Highlands Community Ministries (1228 E. Breckinridge) | eventbrite.com/e/a-taste-of-the-highlands-mardi-gras-2023-tickets-513167236017 | 5:30-7:30 p.m. | $50

Mar. 4 | Tailspin Ale Fest | Bowman Field (2700 Gast Blvd.) | tailspinfest.com | 2 – 7 p.m.

Mar. 11 | Harbor House’s  Feathers & Friends Gala | The Hyatt Regency Downtown (320 W. Jefferson St.) | 

Mar. 16 | Kentucky Derby Festival- Festival Unveiled | Mellwood Arts Center (1860 Mellwood Ave.)  | discover.kdf.org/festival-unveiled |  6-9 p.m. | $50-70

Giselle is a graduate student at Bellarmine University studying digital media. She has interned with CNN Digital where she wrote for the National Race and Equality Team. She originally from the St. Louis, MO area, and is the news/features intern for Leo Weekly.

