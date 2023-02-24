Two Fiber Art Exhibits Opening In March At KMAC: Holding Pattern and Korea Fiber Art 2023

KMAC Contemporary Art Museum is working with the artist collective Tiger Strikes Asteroid Greenville to bring “Holding Pattern” to the museum. “Holding Pattern” is a six-artist exhibition which considers fiber art as a form of modern technology. The show will open with the Vernissage launch party at KMAC on Friday, March 3 from 5 – 7 p.m. with drinks and hors d’oeuvres; and the exhibition will be on view from March 3 through April 9.

From the release: “Over the past decade, the value of what we call “technology” became largely correlated with its ability to gather and hold information – data. Today – in algorithms and Al, science and social media – the highest value is assigned to technologies that hold data and the stories that can be derived from it to give it meaning.”

KMAC will also host two artist talks, one with April Dauscha on March 18 from 2 – 3 p.m. and another with artist Nneka Kai on March 30 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the KMAC Museum website or call the museum at (502) 589-0102.

Additionally, an exhibition of Korea Fiber Arts 2023 will be on display from March 4 – April 15.

The show, organized by Korea Fiber Art Forum, will be a continuation of the Korea Fiber Art Biennale that was held in Suwon, South Korean in October. The exhibition looks at fiber art at the language of all visual artists working within the medium. The exhibition is seeking to break down barriers that have been placed between the worlds of craft and fine art to allow the broad expressions of fiber art to be more widely appreciated.

“Through the theme “from birth to death,” participating artists were presented with the opportunity to rethink life. Fiber is a material that offers close experiences from the moment of birth to the finality of death,” wrote Moonhe Baik, Director of Korea Fiber Art Forum in the release. “For example, saekdong jeogori, a traditional Korean striped top, and peony embroidered pillows, were made to pray for long life and prosperity. Jogakbo, a style of Korean patchwork, was traditionally made with remnants from the creation of hanbok, traditional Korean clothing. Nubi, a form of Korean quilt-stitching using wool, was created to survive cold winters”

The Korea Fiber Art 2023 will be held across six galleries in the city of Louisville.

The Korea Fiber Arts will share an opening reception with “Holding Pattern” on Friday, March 3, 2023, 5 – 7 p.m.