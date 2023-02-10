Tour The Prehistoric: Mega Dinos Are Coming To The Louisville Mega Cavern

See the king of all dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus Rex at Dinos Under Louisville

Starting Friday, Feb. 17, the Louisville Mega Cavern will host 80 moving dinosaurs in “Dinos Under Louisville,” an adventure that will take visitors underground through the cavern into the prehistoric. The 20-minute ride-through is more than half a mile long.

Dinos Under Louisville will welcome junior paleontologists to a world of animatronic dinosaurs. Guests will travel through the Permian, Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, and there will also be an area focused on the extinction that ended the era of dinosaurs on Earth.

“Dinos are back under Louisville! Louisville Mega Cavern is bringing dinosaurs to life like never before in Dinos Under Louisville with 80 animatronic dinosaurs,” said Charles Park, Louisville Mega Cavern executive vice president, in a release. “We are excited for the opportunity to partner with Dino Don in creating a riveting underground Dino drive-through journey for guests to enjoy.”

Dino Don is an exhibition company with nearly 30 years of experience creating realistic dinosaur encounters that are intended to entertain and educate. Dino Don’s president and CEO Don Lessem is an author on natural history and an advisor to Jurassic Park, Universal Studios, and Disney theme parks.

Tickets for Dinos Under Louisville are available online at louisvillemegacavern.com. Prices begin at $49.99 per vehicle. There is also a tram option starting at $19.99 a person.