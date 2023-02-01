Tori Amos Is Bringing Her ‘Ocean To Ocean’ Tour To The Louisville Palace In July

Remember the ‘90s? I do and some of you might or have heard your parents reminiscing about the good old days of being earnest and discovering first loves and first heartbreaks. Well, the queen of many a ‘90s emotional mixtape is coming to Louisville.

Tori Amos brings her Ocean to Ocean tour to Louisville, Jul. 12 at the Louisville Palace. Pre-sales are happening now and tickets officially go on sale Friday.

Tori Amos is one of the most celebrated female pianists and feminist artists. Her work has included touching nearly every genre of music in her songs but also her outreach in the protection of young victims of sexual assault through the RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) organization is of particular note as it has touched many lives across America.

I love concert announcements, not only because we get to tell you that a show is coming but, for the music that I get to curate for you. Here’s my Tori Amos playlist for you while you wait in the ticket queue.