At This Jeffersonville Bar, Throw Darts At Your Ex For Half-Priced Appetizers This Valentine’s Day 

Who said Valentine’s Day had to be about love? Southern Indiana rock bar Losers 812 is here for everyone who doesn’t want to be so sappy this Valentine’s Day.

Losers 812 is hosting An Anti-Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the bar wants everyone to “cut the sappy sh*t.” If you bring a photo of your ex, you get to channel all your disdain for them with darts. Also, you can reward yourself with half-priced appetizers for bringing the photo.

The bar opened last June, making this its first Valentine’s Day event.

Losers 812 is open from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Thursday and 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday through Sunday at 1005 W. Market St. in Jeffersonville, IN.