The Louisville Orchestra Is For All Kinds of Lovers

The Louisville Orchestra is playing “Love at First Listen,” a show for lovers, at the California Community Center (1600 West St. Catherine St.). Pieces by Bach and Schubert will sweeten the evening, adding a bit of heart and beauty. The event happens this Friday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m.
The concertmaster for the evening will be Gabriel Lefkowitz, who will conduct and perform as a violin soloist with principal chair oboist Alexander Vvedenskiy. Also, this event will introduce a new piece, “Manifest,” by Louisville Orchestra Creator Corps member Tyler Taylor.
On the orchestra menu for the night:
- Johann Sebastian BACH: Concerto for Violin & Oboe
- Tyler TAYLOR: “Manifest”
- Franz SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 5
This “Music Without Borders” show is free with registration to the event.