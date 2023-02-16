The Louisville Orchestra Is For All Kinds of Lovers

The Louisville Orchestra's "Music Without Borders" will be performing at the California Community Center Saturday Feb. 18.

The Louisville Orchestra is playing “Love at First Listen,” a show for lovers, at the California Community Center (1600 West St. Catherine St.). Pieces by Bach and Schubert will sweeten the evening, adding a bit of heart and beauty. The event happens this Friday, Feb. 18, at 7:30 p.m.



The concertmaster for the evening will be Gabriel Lefkowitz, who will conduct and perform as a violin soloist with principal chair oboist Alexander Vvedenskiy. Also, this event will introduce a new piece, “Manifest,” by Louisville Orchestra Creator Corps member Tyler Taylor.

On the orchestra menu for the night:

Johann Sebastian BACH: Concerto for Violin & Oboe

Tyler TAYLOR: “Manifest”

Franz SCHUBERT: Symphony No. 5

This “Music Without Borders” show is free with registration to the event.