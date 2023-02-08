The Louisville Laughs Comedy SUPERLIST for Feb. 8

Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait performs at the Louisville Comedy Club Mar. 3-5.

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know . (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

9:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Steven Crowder from Louder with Crowder, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Feb. 11

6 p.m. — Steven Crowder from Louder with Crowder, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7 p.m. — For the Love of Comedy 2, 21st In Germantown. Tickets $15 in advance, $20 at door

7 p.m. — Comedy Night, The Common at New Albany High School. $25 adults, $10 students

7:30 p.m. — Laugh Your Glass Off with Mandee McKelvey, Falls City Taproom. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Logan Guntzelman, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8:45 p.m. — Steven Crowder from Louder with Crowder, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

9:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Logan Guntzelman, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Feb. 12

Super Bowl

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

Monday, Feb. 13

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Feb. 14

7:30 p.m. –Scott Henry, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. – Valentine’s Day special comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Feb. 15

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Feb. 16

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night at Gravely featuring Will Abeles, Gravely Brewing Co. Free tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Greg Morton, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Anthony Jeselnik, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

8 p.m. — POTT Roast, Planet of the Tapes. Free

Friday, Feb. 17

7:30 p.m. — Anthony Jeselnik, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. – Greg Morton, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Zach Peterson & Casey Crawford, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Morton, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Anthony Jeselnik, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

Saturday, Feb. 18

7 p.m. — Anthony Jeselnik, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. – Greg Morton, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Zach Peterson & Casey Crawford, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — An Evening with Eric Kimbrough & Friends, 1702 Graybrook Lane, New Albany. Tickets

$20

9:30 p.m. – Greg Morton, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Anthony Jeselnik, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, Feb. 19

4 p.m. — The Office trivia with “Todd Packer,” Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — David Koechner, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy at Kaiju, Free

7:30 p.m. — Joke-Off! TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy at Kaiju, Free

Monday, Feb. 20

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email

[email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Feb. 21

7:30 p.m. — Updating, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Feb. 22

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, Feb. 23

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome, Planet of the Tapes. Free

Friday, Feb. 24

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle, Monnik Beer Co. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8 p.m. — Dave Waite, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Roast War Championship: Louisville, 21st in Germantown Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, Feb. 25

4 p.m. — Jeff Allen, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Comedy at 3rd Turn Brewing, 3rd Turn Brewing, Jeffersontown. Free

7 p.m. — Show Me What You Got comedy contest, 2331 W. Main Street, Louisville.

7 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

8 p.m. — Dave Waite, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy, Louisville. Secret site downtown. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Murder Circus comedy show with Tim Northern, Four Pegs. $20 at door

9 p.m. — Comedy at 3rd Turn Brewing, 3rd Turn Brewing, Jeffersontown. Free

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

10:30 p.m. — Dave Waite, Planet of the Tapes. Tickets

Sunday, Feb. 26

3 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: The June Dempsey Show at The StrEatery. Free with a drawing of a bird

6 p.m. — Love & Laughter with Cocoa Brown & Drew Thomas, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Bagged & Bored premiere, Planet of the Tapes. Free

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour open mic, Never Say Die, St. Matthews. Free admission. To reserve a spot to perform, email [email protected]

8:45 p.m. — Love & Laughter with Cocoa Brown & Drew Thomas, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Monday, Feb. 27

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. To sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Feb. 28

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy Club. Free

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Sign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, March 1

7 p.m. — Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled, KFC Yum! Center. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club. Online sign ups at openmicer.com. Free admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon. Sign ups at 9

Thursday, March 2

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

8:30 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove starring Meech Dog and DJKAOS7, 21st in Germantown. Tickets $10 in advance

Friday, March 3

7:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

7:30 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

10:15 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Saturday, March 4

7 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan Louisville. Tickets

9:45 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

Sunday, March 5

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft Brewery. To sign up to participate, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Leah & Andrew Rudick, Louisville Comedy Club. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown. Free

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9:30 p.m.

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Sundays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Starting in December, it will be a Feedback mic. For a spot, email L[email protected]

Tuesdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan Louisville. Email [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — Louisville Laughs and Dog + Mouse House present: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7. Email [email protected] for questions or to reserve a spot.