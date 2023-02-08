Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait performs at the Louisville Comedy Club Mar. 3-5.
The Louisville Laughs Comedy SUPERLIST for Feb. 8

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Feb. 8

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with host Creig Ewing and special guest MrBikey, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

8 p.m. — Can’t Stop Comedy Showcase, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Feb. 9

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic,

Falls City Beer TaproomReserve your spot to perform by emailing [email protected] or show up and sign-up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Peppers & Punchlines, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Oops! All Valentine’s Monsters, Planet of the TapesTickets

9 p.m. — Coffee Co-Op Comedy open mic, Old Louisville Coffee Co-opSignups at 8:30. Friday, Feb. 10

6:30 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy, Louisville. Secret site in New Albany. Tickets

7 p.m. — Steven Crowder from Louder with Crowder, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Logan Guntzelman, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Trevor Noah: Off The Record, Louisville Palace. Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Steven Crowder from Louder with Crowder, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Feb. 11

6 p.m. — Steven Crowder from Louder with Crowder, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

7 p.m. — For the Love of Comedy 2, 21st In GermantownTickets $15 in advance, $20 at door

7 p.m. — Comedy Night, The Common at New Albany High School. $25 adults, $10 students

 

7:30 p.m. — Laugh Your Glass Off with Mandee McKelvey, Falls City TaproomTickets

7:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Logan Guntzelman, Planet of the TapesTickets

8:45 p.m. — Steven Crowder from Louder with Crowder, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

9:30 p.m. – Brad Lanning, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:30 p.m. — Logan Guntzelman, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Feb. 12

Super Bowl

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

Monday, Feb. 13

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Feb. 14

7:30 p.m. –Scott Henry, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. – Valentine’s Day special comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Feb. 15

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Feb. 16

7:30 p.m. — Comedy Night at Gravely featuring Will Abeles, Gravely Brewing CoFree tickets

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Greg Morton, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Anthony Jeselnik, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

8 p.m. — POTT Roast, Planet of the TapesFree

Friday, Feb. 17

7:30 p.m. — Anthony Jeselnik, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. – Greg Morton, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Zach Peterson & Casey Crawford, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Greg Morton, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Anthony Jeselnik, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

Saturday, Feb. 18

7 p.m. — Anthony Jeselnik, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. – Greg Morton, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Zach Peterson & Casey Crawford, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — An Evening with Eric Kimbrough & Friends, 1702 Graybrook Lane, New Albany. Tickets $20

 $20

9:30 p.m. – Greg Morton, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Anthony Jeselnik, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Sunday, Feb. 19

4 p.m. — The Office trivia with “Todd Packer,” Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — David Koechner, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy at Kaiju, Free

7:30 p.m. — Joke-Off! TEN20 Craft Brewery, Butchertown. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7 p.m. — Good Stand Up Comedy at Kaiju, Free

Monday, Feb. 20

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email

 [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Feb. 21

7:30 p.m. — Updating, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, Feb. 22

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, Feb. 23

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome, Planet of the TapesFree

Friday, Feb. 24

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle, Monnik Beer CoTickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Dave Waite, Planet of the TapesTickets

8:30 p.m. — Roast War Championship: Louisville, 21st in Germantown Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, Feb. 25

4 p.m. — Jeff Allen, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Comedy at 3rd Turn Brewing, 3rd Turn Brewing, Jeffersontown. Free

7 p.m. — Show Me What You Got comedy contest, 2331 W. Main Street, Louisville.

7 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Dave Waite, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy, Louisville. Secret site downtown. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Murder Circus comedy show with Tim Northern, Four Pegs$20 at door

9 p.m. — Comedy at 3rd Turn Brewing, 3rd Turn Brewing, Jeffersontown. Free

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Dave Waite, Planet of the TapesTickets

Sunday, Feb. 26

3 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: The June Dempsey Show at The StrEatery. Free with a drawing of a bird

6 p.m. — Love & Laughter with Cocoa Brown & Drew Thomas, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Bagged & Bored premiere, Planet of the TapesFree

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour open mic, Never Say Die, St. Matthews. Free admission. To reserve a spot to perform, email [email protected]

8:45 p.m. — Love & Laughter with Cocoa Brown & Drew Thomas, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Monday, Feb. 27

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission

Tuesday, Feb. 28

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubFree

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9

Wednesday, March 1

7 p.m. — Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled, KFC Yum! CenterTickets

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9

Thursday, March 2

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8:30 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove starring Meech Dog and DJKAOS7, 21st in Germantown. Tickets $10 in advance

Friday, March 3

7:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Saturday, March 4

7 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

Sunday, March 5

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft BreweryTo sign up to participate, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Leah & Andrew Rudick, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9:30 p.m.

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Sundays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Starting in December, it will be a Feedback mic. For a spot, email L[email protected]

Tuesdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — Louisville Laughs and Dog + Mouse House present: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7. Email [email protected] for questions or to reserve a spot.

 