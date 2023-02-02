The Louisville Jewish Film Festival Enters 25th Year, Keeping Both In-Person and Virtual Options

"One More Story" is showing at this year's Louisville Jewish Film Festival Feb. 12-19.

Join the Trager Family Jewish Community Center of Louisville at the 25th Annual Louisville Jewish Film Festival, which kicks off this Saturday, Feb. 4 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 19. The season will be another hybrid mix of in-person, online and special events. Individual film tickets are $12 each or an all-festival LJFF pass to view all sixteen films which is $99. More information can be found at jewishlouisville.org/filmfestival.

For the virtual showings, a link will arrive via email just before the viewing and if there is a discussion following the film, a link will also be sent along with the ticket. For further information, visit jewishlouisville.org/filmfestivalviewingquestions.

Annual Louisville Jewish Film Festival Lineup (with trailers)

“Barren,” Virtual Film, Israel, 108 minutes, February 4 – 11

“Cinema Sabaya,” Virtual Film, Israel, Belgium, 95 minutes, February 4 – 11

“Farewell Mr. Haffmann,” Live Film, France, Belgium, 115 minutes, 4 p.m., The Speed Art Museum, February 19, (this film will also be featured virtually, February 12 – 19)

Sponsored by The Speed Art Museum

“Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen,” Live Film, United States, 88 minutes, 7:30 p.m., February 11 at the Trager Family JCC; (This film will also be featured virtually, February 4 – 11)

Sponsored by Susan and Jeffrey Callen

“Holy Holocaust,” Virtual Film, Israel, 17 minutes, short film offered throughout the entire festival, February 4-19

“Karaoke,” Virtual Film, Israel, 100 minutes, February 4 – 11

“The Last Chapter of A. B. Yehoshua,” Virtual Film, Israel, 58 minutes, February 4 – 11; special virtual event at 1 p.m., Sunday, February 12

Sponsored by The Naamani Memorial Fund for Jewish Culture and the Department of Comparative Humanities, University of Louisville

“Last Flight Home,” Virtual Film, United States, 106 minutes, February 12 – 19

“La Haine,” Live Film, France, 98 minutes, 7 p.m., February 16, Baxter Avenue Theater; free featured movie, commemorating LJFF’s 25th Anniversary

“The Levys of Monticello,” Virtual Film, United States, 71 minutes, February 12 – 19; special virtual event on February 13

“One More Story,” Virtual Film, Israel, 90 minutes, February 12 – 19

“Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life,” Live Film and Special Event, United States, 80 minutes, 3 p.m., February 5, Adath Jeshurun Synagogue

This film is made possible by Congregation Adath Jeshurun through a grant from the Jewish Heritage Fund, Rabbi Joshua Corber’s Discretionary Fund and Cantor David Lipp’s Discretionary fund.

“Reckonings,” Virtual Film, United States, February 12 – 19, free film

“The Therapy,” Virtual Film, Israel, 80 minutes, February 4 – 11

“My Tree,” Virtual Film, Canada, 103 minutes, February 12 – 19