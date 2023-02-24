Louisville Students Participate In Second Annual Black Lobby Day At State Capitol

On Feb. 23, Gov. Andy Beshear and other members of the Kentucky legislature got a chance to hear important messages from Kentucky’s Black youth.

Black Lobby Day is a program started by the Play Cousins Collective to teach Black youth about the legislative process and advocacy. In the program, youth learn about voting, legislative initiatives and Black history, both in and outside of government. The youth work with volunteers who help them research Kentucky laws and give them the opportunity and tools to think critically about issues that will affect the Black community. The students come from Louisville and from several educational systems. Some of the students are Jefferson County Students; others attend Coleman Preparatory Academy or Play Cousins Collective.

“Black Lobby Day was recognized on the floor in the Hall of Representatives this year to honor our students,” Play Cousins Collective parent and volunteer Shauntrice Martin told LEO in a Facebook message. “This year there were 30 youth participants and dozens of adults who showed up for #BlackLobbyDay.”

Five of the youth received special recognition by the Kentucky State House of Representatives.

Gov. Beshear shared a post about the event on Instagram.

