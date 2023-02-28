Put On Your Boogie Shoes For The Speed Art Museum Ball ‘Late Night’ Event This Saturday, March 4

The Speed Art Museum Ball is happening this Saturday, March 4, at the museum (2035 S. Third St.) and while the dinner is sold out, tickets are still available for the late-night event. The 2023 Speed Museum Ball Late Night starts at 9 p.m. with cocktails, dancing, and desserts. The Atlanta-based Block Party Experience will provide music for the evening.

The event dress code is Black or White Tie, which means: dress to impress. Think Oscar Awards. This event is glitter and glam. Tickets are available through the Speed Museum’s website and valet parking will be available at the event. Late Night tickets are $200 for the evening and worth every penny to party and support the Speed. $100 of each ticket is tax-deductible.