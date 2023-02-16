Arts & Culture

This Week’s “Speed After Hours” To Celebrate Black History Month

By

Speed After Hours is coming this Friday, Feb. 17, with a focus on Black History Month.

The show promises good food and good music with Producing A Kind Generation, who is featured in this week’s LEO, and certainly, there will be lots of fun and good times to be had.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with some art-making workshops.

See the schedule below:
  • 5 – 8 p.m. | Art Making-Pin Poetry
  • 5 – 9 p.m. | Gimme Some Sugar Cotton Candy available for sale
  • 5:30 p.m. | Kentucky Women: Helen LaFrance gallery talk with Curator Erika Holmquist-Wall
  • 6 p.m. | Cinema screening
  • 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. | Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam
  • 7:30 – 10 p.m. | Dj/Band Set with DJ Always & Producing a Kind Generation

Tickets for the event are free for members and children under four. $14 for seniors, military, and kids (4-17) and $20 for all others.

 