This Week’s “Speed After Hours” To Celebrate Black History Month

Speed After Hours is coming this Friday, Feb. 17, with a focus on Black History Month.



The show promises good food and good music with Producing A Kind Generation, who is featured in this week’s LEO, and certainly, there will be lots of fun and good times to be had.



The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with some art-making workshops.

See the schedule below:

5 – 8 p.m. | Art Making-Pin Poetry

5 – 9 p.m. | Gimme Some Sugar Cotton Candy available for sale

5:30 p.m. | Kentucky Women: Helen LaFrance gallery talk with Curator Erika Holmquist-Wall

6 p.m. | Cinema screening

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. | Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam

7:30 – 10 p.m. | Dj/Band Set with DJ Always & Producing a Kind Generation

Tickets for the event are free for members and children under four. $14 for seniors, military, and kids (4-17) and $20 for all others.