This Week’s “Speed After Hours” To Celebrate Black History Month

Speed After Hours is coming this Friday, Feb. 17, with a focus on Black History Month.
The show promises good food and good music with Producing A Kind Generation, who is featured in this week’s LEO, and certainly, there will be lots of fun and good times to be had.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with some art-making workshops.
See the schedule below:
- 5 – 8 p.m. | Art Making-Pin Poetry
- 5 – 9 p.m. | Gimme Some Sugar Cotton Candy available for sale
- 5:30 p.m. | Kentucky Women: Helen LaFrance gallery talk with Curator Erika Holmquist-Wall
- 6 p.m. | Cinema screening
- 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. | Lipstick Wars Poetry Slam
- 7:30 – 10 p.m. | Dj/Band Set with DJ Always & Producing a Kind Generation
Tickets for the event are free for members and children under four. $14 for seniors, military, and kids (4-17) and $20 for all others.