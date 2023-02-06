See Louisville’s Grammy-nominated Jack Harlow In The Trailer For His First Movie, A Remake Of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

The First Look trailer is out for Jack Harlow’s movie debut in “White Men Can’t Jump,” a remake of the Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes classic from the ’90s.

From the trailer, Harlow’s acting doesn’t seem too bad, but for a comedy movie about basketball, we’re not looking for a lot from the young actor. We just hope the film holds true to what the trailer reveals and that’s Harlow might actually have some acting chops. He may have missed out on the Grammys this time, but maybe he’ll grab an Oscar along the way.

The new “White Men Can’t Jump” stars Harlow alongside “Friday Night Lights” alum. and “Nanny” actor Sinqua Walls. Director Charles Kidd II, who works under the moniker Calmatic, praised Harlow’s performance in a recent Variety.com article. In the article Calmatic said of Harlow, ““He was very committed and got emotional for a scene and took it there, and then once we got on set, it was a wrap. His charm from being an artist leapt over to his acting side.”

Calmatic went on to say that he felt Harlow would make the transition to actor while also being one of the “best rappers in the game.”

“White Men Can’t Jump” premieres on Hulu May 19. Watch the trailer below.