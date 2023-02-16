Raven’s Roost Boutique Is Brewing Magic At New Albany Witches Market This Saturday, Feb. 18

New Albany’s Raven’s Roost Boutique (128 W. Main St.) is ready for their next monthly Witches Market Saturday, Feb. 18, from 12 – 4 p.m. This month’s mini market promises that you’ll find “the most unique goods around.” Expect all manor of occult goodness from candles to jewelry.

Since the start of the Witches Market, Raven’s Roost has been a hub for local pagan and witchy-inclined artists and vendors to sell their works. This month’s market will feature work from Greenwood Crafters, Black Hill Beadwork, The Coven Jewelry, sci-Fi and fantasy author Melissa Beckwith and many more.

The boutique is still accepting vendors for the market at $25 per booth space. Those interested can sign up on Facebook. They ask that vendors apply as soon as possible because spots tend to fill quickly.