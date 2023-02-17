P!NK Is Bringing ‘Trustfall’ To the KFC Yum! Center This November

P!NK is bringing her "Trustfall" tour to the KFC Yum! Center in November.

P!NK is going on tour this fall and on Saturday, Nov. 11, she’ll be making a stop at the KFC Yum! Center to share her Trustfall show with Kentucky. Tickets for the show will be available starting Feb. 21 with CITI and Verizon presales. Tickets for the general public go onsale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Tickets sales will be easy to access through P!NK’s website.

Trustfall is P!NK’s ninth studio album. The album features singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” and the title track, “Trustfall.”

“This might be the album I’m most proud of,” says P!NK in a release. “Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.”

Get ready to Trustfall with P!NK this fall by listening to our curated P!NK playlist.



