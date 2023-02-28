Number 15, A Kentucky-Themed Social Hall And Music Venue On Whiskey Row, To Open This Spring

Whiskey Row’s newest social hall and live music venue, Number 15, is expected to open this spring at 121 W. Main St.



Number 15 is named for Kentucky being the 15th state to join the Union. According to a press release, the venue aims to be “a confluence of Kentucky culture” where guests can “eat, drink and dance to the heart of Kentucky” with “the best drinks, food and live entertainment Kentucky has to offer all under one roof.” (The restaurant’s parent organization, Numbers Holding Company, also operates a Colorado-themed concept in Denver, Number 38.)

“Whiskey Row was the perfect spot for us to honor Kentucky as the 15th state to join the Union,” said Spencer Fronk, CEO of Numbers Holding Company, in a press release. “The history of the building plays an important role in our offerings, which continues [sic] to push both the vibrancy of Louisville and the expectations of our guests. Number 15 brings together the best parts of Kentucky in one seamless experience.”

Number 15’s website says that the remodeled five-story venue will include a main stage area with free live music nightly and space for 400 guests; a balcony bar that overlooks the stage inside and Main Street outside; a basement sports bar called Last Place, which will have a late-night kitchen; two rentable 100-person spaces with a bar; and a two-bedroom, one-bath penthouse suite that can accommodate six people.

According to the press release, “The Number 15 experience is a step into the unexpected and a willingness to go on an adventure.”

Check out renderings of Number 15 below, courtesy of DKGR.



