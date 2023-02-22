New Live Wrestling Show Coming To Louisville’s West End

Louisville’s West End is getting its own wrestling show.

ASM Global recently announced the creation of Derby City Wrestling, a new wrestling promotion (as wrestling companies are often called) and TV series under the United Wrestling Network. Its purpose, according to a press release, is to bring “safe, affordable, unmatched family friendly entertainment to the heart of West Louisville.”

Derby City Wrestling will host weekly hourlong shows on Saturdays at noon on WMYO-TV (MY58), a sister station of WDRB, starting March 18, as well as monthly live tapings at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center (3209 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.), starting Sunday, March 26, at 5 p.m. The first live show’s fight card will include Moose (IMPACT! Wrestling), “The Pope” Elijah Burke (formerly WWE), Danny Limelight (All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling), and more.

Tickets are $12 for general admission (bleachers) or $20 for floor seating, and kids 10 and under are free with a paid adult (general admission only).

The new promotion will also feature WDRB’s Gilbert Corsey as the commentator. Corsey, according to a press release, had a conversation with former Louisville Urban League president Sadiqa Reynolds that led to the creation of Derby City Wrestling. He said in a statement that the company would be “more than a television show” — instead, it would be “a mission to bring together and uplift our community” while providing “quality, family entertainment” that would bridge the 9th Street Divide.



David Marquez, the president of United Wrestling Network’s parent company, DMP Productions, also said in a statement, “This show will feature the best local and regional talent alongside top tier stars from AEW, IMPACT! and New Japan Pro Wrestling all competing under the United Wrestling banner. We can’t wait to expand our footprint to the River City and embrace the community’s rich wrestling history that dates back to sold out Tuesday night shows at the Louisville Gardens.”