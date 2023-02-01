Meet Monique Long: Great Meadows New Curator-In-Residence

Great Meadows Foundation has announced the latest Critic-In-Residence for 2023. New York City Based Curator Monique Long will be the critic-in-residence from Feb. 1 through Mar. 31. Long will be based in Kentucky to engage with the contemporary art scene across the state. Long will make studio visits, connect and collaborate with regional artists, arts organizations and arts professionals across the state.

The critic-in-residence program is in its sixth year with the goal to strengthen and support the growth of Kentucky artists’ work and network with connection to arts professionals in the larger art world.

In New York, Long works as an independent curator focusing on “themes related to race, identity, gender, class, and systems of power that are grounded in history, literature and politics.” She has contributed criticism and essays on fashion and contemporary art. Long has curated “Elegies: Still Lifes in Contemporary Art,” which opened at the Museum of the African Diaspora in San Francisco in 2022.

Watch the curator talk from the show.