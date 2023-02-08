Bonnie 'Prince' Billy Will Oldham.
Arts & Culture

Louisville’s Will Oldham To Appear on ARTxFM Thursday, Feb.9

By

Bonnie “Prince” Billy aka Will Oldham  announced via Twitter that he would be appearing on Louisville Visual Art’s Keith Waits’ WXOX 97.1 ArtxFM’s show this coming Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. in their newly renovated “Spectacular Studio.” 

The recently renovated space was named a 2023 Spectacular Studio in RadioWorld Magazine.

For the few who don’t know Oldham, he has played his brand of Americana, Alt-country, punk as Palace Brothers, Palace Music, and Bonnie “Prince” Billy. Oldham has also tried his hand at acting and has appeared in films such as Matewan, Julien Donkey-Boy, Junebug and Old Joy.

Oldham will be doing an interview with Waits and playing some music. Highly recommended. To get you in the mood for the show, here are a few Oldham tuned to tide you over.