Louisville’s Will Oldham To Appear on ARTxFM Thursday, Feb.9

Bonnie “Prince” Billy aka Will Oldham announced via Twitter that he would be appearing on Louisville Visual Art’s Keith Waits’ WXOX 97.1 ArtxFM’s show this coming Thursday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. in their newly renovated “Spectacular Studio.”

I’ll be speaking with Keith Waits live on @ARTxFM this Thursday February 9th at 10 am eastern Usa time please tune in. I’ll also likely sing a couple of jammers — Will Oldham (@signifyingwolf) February 7, 2023

The recently renovated space was named a 2023 Spectacular Studio in RadioWorld Magazine.

WXOX has been named a 2023 “Spectacular Studio” by RadioWorld Magazine!!! We are so thankful for all our supporters who made our renovation possible and for all the DJs who make it sound so good! CLICK HERE to learn more in the free RadioWorld E-book: https://t.co/nXyeHJS3aj pic.twitter.com/aKcKJDaULP — ARTxFM (@ARTxFM) February 1, 2023

For the few who don’t know Oldham, he has played his brand of Americana, Alt-country, punk as Palace Brothers, Palace Music, and Bonnie “Prince” Billy. Oldham has also tried his hand at acting and has appeared in films such as Matewan, Julien Donkey-Boy, Junebug and Old Joy.

Oldham will be doing an interview with Waits and playing some music. Highly recommended. To get you in the mood for the show, here are a few Oldham tuned to tide you over.