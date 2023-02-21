Louisville’s Waterfront Park Voted One Of USA Today’s Top Three Riverwalks

Waterfront Park was recently named the third best riverwalk in the nation as part of USA Today’s “10Best 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.”

After several weeks of public votes, Waterfront Park placed third behind the Detroit International RiverWalk in Detroit, Michigan, and the Tampa Riverwalk in Tampa, Florida, in a competition involving 20 total riverwalks across the country.

The park has been a 10Best finalist before (last year, it placed fourth overall), but this is its highest ranking.



Deborah Bilitski, president and executive director of Waterfront Park, said in a press release, “For the past 30 years, this community has worked diligently together to transform our waterfront from an inaccessible eyesore into a world-class park now frequently recognized as one of the best in the nation. We are grateful for the community’s ongoing support and we appreciate the opportunity to share our waterfront’s success story with the rest of the country.”