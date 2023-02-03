Louisville’s Gonzofest Will Have Its 10th and Final Year July 14-15, At High Horse Bar

Ron Whitehead, co-founder of Gonzofest and lifetime beat poet laureate, has announced the 10th and final Gonzofest is set for July 14-15 at High Horse Bar from 2 p.m.- 4 a.m. Whitehead and his co-founder Dennie Humphrey agreed that this year’s festival will be their last hurrah saying “We’ve done our job!”

Gonzofest will include two panel discussions, a screening of the film “Outlaw Poet,” which traces the work of Whitehead, and, according to Whitehead, “poets & bands & poets & bands & poets & bands.”

The lineup has yet to be announced but Whitehead and Humphrey promise to make this year’s festival “extra special in every way we can.”

Gonzofest is the prelude to Hunter S. Thompson birthday — revered author, journalist, Louisville native and festival honoree.

Paying Homage to Thompson’s legacy means showcasing Louisville talent in spoken word, art, live music and poetry. With previous performances from Hannah Drake, The Jesse Lees and Electric Garden, the co-founders thank all the performers and patrons for supporting Gonzofest all these years.

“We are grateful for all the amazing performers and the thousands of folks who have come out for all the amazing Gonzofests,” said Whitehead in an email.

Whitehead and Humphrey believe this festival’s final bow will be a sold-out event with only 400 tickets available.

More information and ticket sales coming soon.