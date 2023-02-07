Louisville Poet Ron Whitehead To Have Documentary Screening At Actors Theatre Feb. 22

For over 10 years, filmmakers Nick Storm and Clayton L. Luce followed Louisvillian Ron Whitehead, the forever national beat poet laureate, and recorded his story. Ron Whitehead tells the filmmakers the story of his life, growing up a coal miner’s son, meeting Hunter S. Thompson, Alan Ginsberg, the Dalai Lama, and living in rural western Kentucky. Throughout the film, the audience will learn about Whitehead’s struggles with identity, success, and addictions.

The film, “Outlaw Poet: The Legend of Ron Whitehead,” will be shown at Actors Theatre of Louisville in the Pamela Brown Auditorium on Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. After the screening, there will be a live conversation with Whitehead, film producer Nick Storm. The conversation will be moderated by Actors Executive Artistic Director Robert Barry Fleming.

Tickets are available at Actors Theatre and online.