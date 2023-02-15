Louisville Philharmonia To Present “Winter Into Spring” Concert

The Louisville Philharmonia, a volunteer-run group of local classical musicians, will present a free, no-ticket concert, “Winter Into Spring,” at Beargrass Christian Church next Thursday, Feb. 23. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.; the show will start at 7:30 p.m.



The concert program will include all four movements of Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 4 in F Minor” and Aaron Copeland’s “Appalachian Spring.”

The Louisville Philharmonia returned to live shows last spring after a pandemic hiatus.

The group’s spring concert will be on Friday, April 21, also at Beargrass Christian Church, though the program has not yet been announced.