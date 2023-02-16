Louisville Metro Seeks Local Artists For Downtown Crosswalk Design Competition

Two Louisville city government offices are seeking local artists for the Community Crosswalk Program, an initiative to decorate crosswalks at four intersections in downtown Louisville. According to the city’s Office of Advanced Planning, the project aims to improve traffic safety, especially for pedestrians, and add color to the “visual monotony of the asphalt.”

To apply, interested artists or artist teams must register to receive a pre-recorded info session about the project at this link. After that, they must email their proposed crosswalk design(s) to [email protected] before 5 p.m. next Wednesday, Feb. 22, with an artist statement and a portfolio or photos of past work. According to the project’s Call For Artists, a proposed design must “bring instant awareness to the crosswalk and should enhance the visual quality of the streetscape.”

The winning designs will go on crosswalks at these intersections: South 4th St. & West Liberty St., South 4th St & West Chestnut St., South 4th St. & West Muhammad Ali Blvd., and East Witherspoon St. & North Preston St.

All winning artists or artist teams will receive $8,000 for their projects.

Submissions will be scored in four categories, including “Creativity & Design,” “Demonstrated Skill,” “Safety and Visibility,” and “Equity.” (The latter means that Louisville artists, artists of color, and artists whom Louisville Metro has not previously commissioned will get preference.)

All submissions are due next Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 5 p.m.

The winning artists will be announced on Tuesday, March 14, and projects must be finished on a weekend between Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 16, and no later than Friday, April 21.

For more information, check out the Call For Artists.