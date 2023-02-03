Louisville Meteorologist Marc Weinberg Hosting ‘Night of the Comet’ at E.P. ‘Tom’ Sawyer Park

Hey you comet heads and space freaks, be ready because all comet watchers will be gathering with local meteorologist Marc Weinberg who will be hosting Night of the Comet. No, not the film from the ‘80s but an actual comet viewing party with the Louisville Astronomical Society, tonight from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m at E.P. “Tom” Sawyer Park in Louisville. The space fans will be watching as green comet, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), passes by earth this evening. It’s the first green comet to pass Earth for more than 50,000 years.

The group will be set up near the activities building in the main parking lot. There will be multiple telescopes on hand for better comet viewing.

Unlike the movie, we don’t think anyone will be made a zombie or a pile of dust. We’re confident this night of the comet will simply leave you a bigger fan of all things space related.

Oh, and if you’ve never seen the movie “Night of the Comet,” here’s a taste and we suggest you watch it in honor of C/2022 E3 (ZTF).