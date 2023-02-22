Craig Robinson.Photo via langston carter/Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons BY-NC-ND 2.0
Louisville Laughs: The SUPERLIST Of Louisville Comedy For Feb. 22

[Note: this list comes from our friends at Louisville Laughs.]

A list of the upcoming comedy shows and open mics in the Louisville area. If we missed your event, let us know. (Information on how to sign up for open mics at bottom).

 

UPCOMING SHOWS AND OPEN MICS

Wednesday, Feb. 22

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic with host Casper Eleam and special guest Jake Hovis, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9


Thursday, Feb. 23

7:30 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Thunderdome: Mushrooms, Planet of the TapesFree


Friday, Feb. 24

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle, Monnik Beer CoTickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Dave Waite, Planet of the TapesTickets

8:30 p.m. — Roast War Championship: Louisville, 21st in Germantown Tickets

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Saturday, Feb. 25

4 p.m. — Jeff Allen, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Comedy at 3rd Turn Brewing, 3rd Turn Brewing, Jeffersontown. Free

7 p.m. — Show Me What You Got comedy contest, 2331 W. Main Street, Louisville.

7 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Dave Waite, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — Don’t Tell Comedy, Louisville. Secret site downtown. Tickets

8 p.m. — The Murder Circus comedy show with Tim Northern, Four Pegs$20 at door

8:30 p.m. — Comedy Night, La Terreza on 4th StreetTickets

9 p.m. — Comedy at 3rd Turn Brewing, 3rd Turn Brewing, Jeffersontown. Free

9:30 p.m. – Johnny Watson, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Craig Robinson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Dave Waite, Planet of the TapesTickets

 

Sunday, Feb. 26

3 p.m. — Dog + Mouse House presents: The June Dempsey Show at The StrEatery. Free with a drawing of a bird

6 p.m. — Love & Laughter with Cocoa Brown & Drew Thomas, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Bagged & Bored premiere, Planet of the TapesFree

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour open mic, Never Say Die, St. Matthews. Free admission. To reserve a spot to perform, email [email protected]

8:45 p.m. — Love & Laughter with Cocoa Brown & Drew Thomas, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets


Monday, Feb. 27

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission


Tuesday, Feb. 28

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubFree

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver special edition: Will Abeles & Friends Kaiju. Tickets $5


Wednesday, March 1

7 p.m. — Jeff Dunham: Still Not Canceled, KFC Yum! CenterTickets

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9


Thursday, March 2

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8:30 p.m. — Thursday Night Comedy Groove starring Meech Dog and DJKAOS7, 21st in Germantown. Tickets $10 in advance


Friday, March 3

7:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 90s Music, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 90s Music, Planet of the TapesTickets

 

Saturday, March 4

7 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 90s Music, Planet of the TapesTickets

7 p.m. — Old School Comedy Night, The New Longshots CafeTickets

7:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Kent Rader, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Character Assassination presents: The Roast of 90s Music, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:45 p.m. — Bobcat Goldthwait, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Sunday, March 5

2 p.m. — The Boozy Brunch Show with Ran Barnaclo, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy at TEN20 open mic, TEN20 Craft BreweryTo sign up to participate, email [email protected] Free admission

7 p.m. — Leah & Andrew Rudick, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

10 p.m. — Comedy Attack open mic Kaiju. Sign ups at 9:30 p.m.


Monday, March 6

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission


Tuesday, March 7

7:30 p.m. — Comedy at the B.A. Colonial with headlienr Mandee McKelvey, B.A. Colonial Free

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubFree

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested


Wednesday, March 8

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy ClubOnline sign ups at openmicer.comFree admission

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9


Thursday, March 9

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Brad Williams, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Heather Shaw live in Louisville, 21st in Germantown Tickets

 

Friday, March 10

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Brad Williams, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

8 p.m. — Stewart Huff, Planet of the TapesTickets

8 p.m. — JacketOff Comedy Night with host Ehrin Dowdle, 21st in Germantown$5 admission

9:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Brad Williams, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Saturday, March 11

7 p.m. — Brad Williams, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets (sold out)

7:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

8 p.m. — Stewart Huff, Planet of the TapesTickets

9:30 p.m. – Vince Morris, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. –Brad Williams, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

10:30 p.m. — Stewart Huff, Planet of the TapesTickets

 

Sunday, March 12

5 p.m. — Ralph Barbosa, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour open mic, Never Say Die, St. Matthews. Free admission. To reserve a spot to perform, email [email protected]

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

8 p.m. — Ralph Barbosa, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets


Monday, March 13

8 p.m. — Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the TapesTo sign up to perform, email [email protected] Free admission


Tuesday, March 14

7:30 p.m. — New Talent Tuesday, Louisville Comedy ClubFree

8 p.m. – Comedy open mic, 21st In GermantownSign ups at 7:30

9:30 p.m. — Stand and Deliver: Premium showcase, Kaiju. $5 admission suggested


Wednesday, March 15

7:30 p.m. — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets To sign up to perform, email [email protected]

7:30 p.m. — Gareth Reynolds, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse SaloonSign ups at 9


Thursday, March 16

7:30 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Falls City open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom. Show up and sign up starting at 7 p.m. Free admission

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Lenox, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets


Friday, March 17

7:30 p.m. –Darryl Lenox, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

7:30 p.m. — Big Jay Oakerson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

9:30 p.m. – Darryl Lenox, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

10:15 p.m. — Big Jay Oakerson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Saturday, March 18

7 p.m. — Big Jay Oakerson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7:30 p.m. – Darryl Lenox, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:30 p.m. – Darryl Lenox, The Caravan LouisvilleTickets

9:45 p.m. — Big Jay Oakerson, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

Sunday, March 19

5 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

7 p.m. — Louisville Laughs presents: Louisville Comedy Showcase. Tickets

7 p.m. — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In GermantownFree

7:45 p.m. — Corey Holcomb, Louisville Comedy ClubTickets

 

TO SIGN UP FOR OPEN MICS

Sundays — Sunday Night, Live!, all-entertainment showcase with Uncool Randy, 21st In Germantown Message @UncoolRandy on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter

Sundays — Comedy Attack! open mic, Kaiju. First Sunday of the month. Show up and sign up

Sundays — Comedy at Ten20 Craft Brewery open mic. Every first and third Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Sign up in advance by messaging Louisville Laughs on Facebook or emailing [email protected]

Sundays — Louisville Laughs presents: Never Say Die Comedy Hour (Or Two) open mic, Never Say Die bar and art gallery, 3900 Shelbyville Rd, St. Matthews. Every second Sunday of the month. To sign up for a spot, email [email protected]

Mondays — The Planet of the Tapes Monday Mic, Planet of the Tapes. Show starts at 8 p.m. To sign up, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Comedy open mic, 21st In Germantown. Show up and sign up. List out at 7:15 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Message Ehrin Dowdle with questions.

Tuesdays — Louisville Laughs presents: Comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the first Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Starting in December, it will be a Feedback mic. For a spot, email [email protected]

Tuesdays — Dog + Mouse House presents: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, the second Tuesday of each month beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7.

Tuesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Tuesdays — Stand and Deliver variety open mic Kaiju, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Wednesdays — Laughs In The Lounge Comedy Open Mic, 7:30 p.m., The Caravan LouisvilleEmail [email protected] for a spot

Wednesdays — Open Mic Night at Louisville Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Online sign ups for a month of shows at openmicer.com

Wednesdays — Microphone Assassins High Horse Wednesdays All-Entertainment Showcase and Open Mic, High Horse Saloon, 9:30 pm. Sign ups at 9

Thursdays — Louisville Laughs and Dog + Mouse House present: Stand Up Drink Good Beer comedy open mic, Falls City Beer Taproom, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Show up and sign up starting at 7. Email [email protected] for questions or to reserve a spot.