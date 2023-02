Looking For A Fish Fry In Louisville? Here Are 40+ Places To Get Your Fix

It’s Lent, a season when Catholics normally abstain from eating meat (other than fish) on Fridays, but you don’t have to be Catholic to enjoy a good ol’ neighborhood fish fry. If you’re looking for a fish fry in and around Louisville, check out our list below, which comes from the Archdiocese of Louisville and reader submissions.

Note: this list will be updated, so keep an eye out for even more venues in the near future. If we missed your favorite fish fry joint, let us know at [email protected]

Saint Albert the Great Catholic Church

1395 Girard Dr., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24

Dinner: 5-7 p.m. (Dine-in & carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, brownies, cookies

All Saints Catholic Church

410 Main Cross, Taylorsville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24

Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine-in, carryout, and drive-through)

Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, hush puppies

St. Aloysius, Pewee Valley

212 Mt Mercy Dr., Pewee Valley

Feb. 22 & 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in, carryout, and drive-through)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans

St. Aloysius, Shepherdsville

224 Abbott St., Shepherdsville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in, carryout, and drive-through)

Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries

Will also include cake wheel & pull tabs



Saint Andrew United Church of Christ

2608 Browns Ln., Louisville

Wednesdays: Mar. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, Apr. 5

Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m. (Dine-in and carryout)

Menu: fried fish sandwiches, fried oysters, brats, German potato salad, hot dog or grilled cheese meals for kids, macaroni & cheese, sides, cole slaw, desserts, non-alcoholic drinks



Church of the Annunciation

105 Main St., Shelbyville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, french fries, baked potato, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

Ascension Catholic Parish

4600 Lynnbrook Dr., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5:30-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, onion rings, french fries, green beans

St. Athanasius Church

5915 Outer Loop, Louisville

Feb. 17 & 24 Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, egg rolls, brownies, pies, cookies

St. Augustine Catholic Church

1310 West Broadway, Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dinner: 3-6 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, green beans, pies

St. Bartholomew Church

2042 Buechel Bank Rd., Louisville

Feb. 22 & 24 Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans, pies

Will also include cake wheel to benefit a different organization each week

St. Bernadette Church

6500 St. Bernadette Ave., Prospect

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10

Dinner: 5-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, desserts

St. Edward Catholic Church

9608 Sue Helen Dr., Louisville

February 24 March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp basket, homemade cheese pizza, hush puppies, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

11501 Maple Way, Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fried fish, baked fish, oysters, sides

Will also included raffle on Mar. 24

St. Francis of Assisi

1960 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, french fries, baked potato, green beans

Will also include cake wheel

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church

155 Stringer Ln, Mt. Washington

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

St. Gabriel the Archangel

5505 Bardstown Rd., Louisville

February 24 March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, french fries, green beans

Good Shepherd Catholic Church

3511 Rudd Ave., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 4-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans

Will also include cake wheel, pull tabs, and raffles

Holy Family Catholic Church

3938 Poplar Level Rd., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries

Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine or carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans

Holy Trinity Catholic Church

501 Cherrywood Rd., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17

Dinner: 5:30-8:30 p.m. (Dine-in only)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans

Immaculate Conception, La Grange

502 N 5th Ave., La Grange

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: boston scrod fish, shrimp basket, pizza, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

The Keswick

1127 Logan St., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, Apr. 7

Dinner: 5-9 p.m.

Saint James Catholic Church

1826 Edenside Ave., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, french fries, baked potato, green beans, pies, cookies

Will also include cake wheel

Saint John Paul II Parish

3521 Goldsmith Ln, Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, Apr. 7

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

St. Joseph Catholic Church

1406 E Washington St., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Dinner: 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: Fish plate, fish sandwich, coleslaw, french fries, baked potato, brownies, cookies

Saint Lawrence Catholic Church

1925 Lewiston Dr., Shively

February 24 March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: Fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans, baked beans, macaroni & cheese

Saint Margaret Mary

7813 Shelbyville Rd., Louisville

Feb. 24 Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24

Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: Fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

Saint Martin de Porres

Thea Bowman Hall, 3146 W. Broadway, Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: whiting, cod, and catfish dinners with a choice of two sides and bread. Sides: baked beans, green beans, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, fried potatoes, baked spaghetti, homemade desserts

Summa Dis, Summa Dat & More

2536 West Jefferson St., Louisville

Tues. – Sat. 12-8 p.m.

1st Sun. 12-5 p.m.

Menu: buffalo rib fish, breaded cod, whiting and catfish combos come with fries, homemade flavored lemonade. Dinners come with two sides

Mary Queen of Peace

4005 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, pies

Will also include cake wheel



St. Michael, Louisville

3705 Stone Lakes Dr., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 4:30-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans

Most Blessed Sacrament

3509 Taylor Blvd., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 4-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans

Will also include cake wheel, pull tabs and raffles

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

508 Breckenridge Ln., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17

Dinner: 5:30-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans

Our Lady of Mount Carmel

5505 New Cut Rd., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans, brownies

Will also include cake booth, pull tabs and raffles

Our Mother of Sorrows

747 Harrison Ave., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fried & baked fish, rolled oysters, shrimp, hush puppies, pizza, coleslaw, green beans, french fries, onion rings, macaroni & cheese, assorted desserts

Will also include cake wheel, split the pot, pull tabs, and a used book/media booth

Saint Patrick Catholic Church

1000 N. Beckley Station Rd., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, fish tacos, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans, brownies, pies, cookies

St. Paul Catholic Church

6901 Dixie Hwy, Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries

Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church

5431 Johnsontown Rd., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24

Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in, carryout or drive-through)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, pan-fried oyster dinner, pan-fried oyster a la carte, cheese pizza, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, baked potato, green beans, macaroni and cheese, hush puppies

St. Raphael the Archangel Parish

2141 Lancashire Ave., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans

St. Rita Catholic Church

8709 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans

Will also include pull tabs

Saint Stephen Martyr

2931 Pindell Ave., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

Dinner: 5-8 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, coleslaw, french fries, green beans, pies

Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church

903 Fairdale Rd., Fairdale

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 17, 31

Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans

Saint Thomas More

6105 South 3rd St., Louisville

Feb. 24, Mar. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, Apr. 7

Dinner: 5-7:30 p.m. (Dine-in or carryout)

Menu: fish plate, fish sandwich, baked fish, shrimp basket, coleslaw, onion rings, french fries, green beans

Will also include cake wheel and raffle