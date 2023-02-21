Louisville-Based Green District To Open New Restaurant In St. Matthews

The exterior view of the new Green District space in St. Matthews Morris Point

This Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m., the Louisville-based restaurant Green District will host a grand opening to celebrate its flagship St. Matthews location at 3939 Shelbyville Rd.

The new space offers 2300 sq. ft., and the first 100 customers at the grand opening will receive a free salad, a t-shirt, and a chance to win free salads for a year.

Green District opened their first restaurant in 2017 on Breckenridge Lane, but after five years in the small space, they had grown too big. The new location offers more space and more parking.

“This grand opening feels like a homecoming,” said Chris Furlow, co-founder and chief development officer of Green District in a release. “This part of our city is where it all began six years ago. We had a vision for this store and to see it come to life is incredible. We can’t wait to show it off to the community this weekend.”

The restaurant will donate 10% of the proceeds from Saturday’s event to No Kill Louisville, an organization dedicated to making sure all adoptable pets are placed in homes and not euthanized.

The menu at Green District offers 10 chopped salad options, wraps and grain bowls made with over 50 fresh ingredient offerings and 16 house-made dressings.



Green District will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily with full-service catering that will operate during the business hours each day.

For more info about the opening and other Green District developments, you can visit their website or connect with them on Facebook and Instagram.