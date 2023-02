LouCity, Racing Announce 2023 Schedules, Game Times

LouCity's Wes Charpie, left, and Amadou Dia, center, play against Detroit City FC on Oct. 5, 2022, at Lynn Family Stadium.

LouCity and Racing Louisville recently announced their schedules for the 2023 season.

Both schedules are listed below. All home games are in bold, and all start times are in Eastern Standard Time.

Single-game tickets go on sale for LouCity on Tuesday, Feb. 28, and for Racing on Tuesday, March 7.

LOUCITY

Saturday, March 11: Orange County SC vs. LouCity (10 p.m.)

Saturday, March 18: Monterey Bay FC vs. LouCity (10 p.m.)

Saturday, March 25: LouCity vs. El Paso Locomotive FC (3 p.m.)

Saturday, April 1: Sacramento Republic FC vs. LouCity (10 p.m.)

Saturday, April 8: LouCity vs. Detroit City FC (3 p.m.)

Saturday, April 15: LouCity vs. San Antonio FC (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 22: Charleston Battery vs. LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 29: Memphis 901 FC vs. LouCity (8 p.m.)

Saturday, May 13: LouCity vs. Miami FC (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 24: LouCity vs. FC Tulsa (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 27: Indy Eleven vs. LouCity (7 p.m.)

Saturday, June 3: Hartford Athletic vs. LouCity (7 p.m.)

Saturday, June 10: LouCity vs. Memphis 901 FC (8 p.m.)

Saturday, June 17: Phoenix Rising FC vs. LouCity (9:30 p.m.)

Saturday, June 24: LouCity vs. Las Vegas Lights FC (8 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1: Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. LouCity (7 p.m.)

Saturday, July 8: LouCity vs. Loudoun United FC (8 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 12: LouCity vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (8 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 19: Detroit City FC vs. LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, July 22: LouCity vs. Birmingham Legion FC (8 p.m.)

Saturday, July 29: LouCity vs. Indy Eleven (8 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 4: FC Tulsa vs. LouCity (9 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 9: LouCity vs. Charleston Battery (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 12: LouCity vs. Rio Grande Valley FC (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 19: Birmingham Legion FC vs. LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 26: LouCity vs. Oakland Roots SC (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 2: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. LouCity (9 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 9: Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. LouCity (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 16: LouCity vs. San Diego Loyal SC (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, Sept. 20: Miami FC vs. LouCity (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 23: Loudoun United FC vs. LouCity (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 30: New Mexico United vs. LouCity (9 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 7: LouCity vs. Hartford Athletic (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 14: LouCity vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies (7:30 p.m.)

RACING LOUISVILLE

Sunday, March 26: at Houston Dash (7 p.m.)

Saturday, April 1: Washington Spirit (3 p.m.)

Saturday, April 15: at Angel City (10 p.m.)

Saturday, April 22: at Portland Thorns (10:30 p.m.)

Saturday, April 29: OL Reign (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 6: at Orlando Pride (7 p.m.)

Friday, May 12: Chicago Red Stars (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 17: Kansas City Current (CC) (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, May 20: at Kansas City Current (8 p.m.)

Saturday, May 27: North Carolina Courage (7:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 31: at Chicago Red Stars (CC) (8 p.m.)

Saturday, June 3: at Washington Spirit (8 p.m.)

Friday, June 9: San Diego Wave (8 p.m.)

Wednesday, June 14: Houston Dash (CC) (8 p.m.)

Sunday, June 18: NJ/NY Gotham (4 p.m.)

Saturday, June 24: North Carolina Courage (7 p.m.)

Saturday, July 1: at OL Reign (3:30 p.m.)

Friday, July 7: Kansas City Current (8 p.m.)

Friday, July 21: Chicago Red Stars (CC) (8 p.m.)

Saturday, July 29: Houston Dash (CC) (8:30 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 4: Kansas City Current (CC) (8 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 19: Angel City (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Aug. 27: at NJ/NY Gotham (5:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 2: Portland Thorns (7:30 p.m.)

Friday, Sept. 15: Houston Dash (7:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 30: at Chicago Red Stars (8 p.m.)

Friday, Oct. 6: Orlando Pride (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, Oct. 15: at San Diego Wave (5 p.m.)