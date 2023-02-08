Kentucky Opera To Stage Comedic “Cinderella”

Yesterday, Kentucky Opera announced their next show, “Cinderella,” which will play at The Brown Theatre on Friday, Feb. 24, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m.

The show, an adaptation of Rossini’s “La Cenerentola,” will tell the familiar Cinderella story (albeit without certain Disney holdovers like a pumpkin carriage or glass slipper), but it will be “fraught with chaos and hijinks” and have a “fun and frenzied score,” according to a press release.

“Whether you’re 9 or 90, you’re going to laugh out loud at the comedic physicality of these performers,” said Kentucky Opera general director Barbara Lynne Jamison in a statement. “This is going to be a fun and colorful show.”

“Cinderella” will be performed in Italian with English supertitles. It’ll be 2.5 hours long and will have one intermission.

The cast includes Taylor Raven (Angelina, the character audiences know as Cinderella), David Walton (Don Ramiro, the prince), Armando Contreras (Dandini, the disguised valet), Hidenori Inoue (Don Magnifico, the evil stepfather), Victoria Okafor (Clorinda, an evil stepsister), Georgia Jacobson (Thisbe, an evil stepsister), and Jason Zacher (Alidoro, the philosopher who “makes sure everyone is in the right place at the right time,” according to a press release.)

Tickets are available from $40.62-$142.52 on Kentucky Opera’s website or by calling the box office (502-584-4500).