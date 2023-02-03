Kentucky Native Brit Taylor Releases Sophomore Album Focused On Healing, Rebirth

This morning, Kentucky native Brit Taylor released her newest album, Kentucky Blue, which takes listeners back to her Appalachian roots with the sounds of fiddles, steel guitar, and banjos.

In Taylor’s sophomore album, she continues to write and sing about how she lives and sees the world. After her debut album, Real Me, opened her eyes to a newfound sense of courage, she was able to create a tracklist that celebrated her growth as a musician and everyday person.

Kentucky Blue uses a more confident and attitude-filled sound than the melancholy Real Me to show the progression in Taylor’s life. In a press release, Taylor characterizes the new album as her “personal invitation to you to join her at her cabin in the woods for a bourbon, a swing on the porch and a story-telling song.”

Renowned engineer and producer David Ferguson, alongside Grammy-winner Sturgill Simpson, helped with the production of Taylor’s new album. (Ferguson has also worked with other big names in country music, including Johnny Cash and Charley Pride.)

Kentucky Blue is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and other streaming platforms. The tour for Taylor’s second album will start tomorrow in Nashville. For ticket sales or information, click here.