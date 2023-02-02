Kentucky Gubernatorial Candidate Kelly Craft Is Getting A Righteous Roast After Awkward Jack Harlow Encounter And We Kind Of Love It

Kelly Craft's official photo as United States Ambassador to the United Nations. | Photo via United States Department of State.

Former Trump-era U.N. Ambassador and Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft was caught slipping when she tweeted these shots of her almost bumping into and talking at a very uncomfortable-looking Jack Harlow. Yes, talking “at,” because this doesn’t look like a conversation at all.

For @jackharlow – it’s more than music, he’s all about bringing it home. Right where it started: Kentucky. First class guy. pic.twitter.com/cBCrxsnvdd — Kelly Craft (@KellyCraftKY) February 2, 2023

Do these shots seem extremely sketchy? Of course they do. The shots, the person hiding in the curtains taking photos, Harlow’s very stiff body language. Louisville Homie Harlow isn’t feeling the vibe that Kelly is putting out.

Kelly, Kelly, Kelly…the idea that you wanted it to seem like you were kicking it with an old chum is laughable but fake it til you make it, we guess.

Harlow is clearly looking for the exits. We hope he saw the one to his right.

The whole encounter (and tweet) is strange, awkward, and hella hilarious. Republicans are really, really good at turning an awkward situation up to ten.

Anyone remember this?

Or this

Anyhow, fellow journalist Olivia Krauth read our minds, and we’re here for it.

It appears Kelly Craft stood near Jack Harlow this evening and had a friend sneak a few photos and what photos they are. https://t.co/RSPRs4Zc1t — Olivia Krauth 🐝 (@oliviakrauth) February 2, 2023

So did a few others and we love all the shade. The read is delicious.

When your moms friend notices you at the mall https://t.co/swAZ52YXHP — Robert Kahne (@rkahne) February 2, 2023

“She at the video tryna be in this scene” https://t.co/b6RbQJoCje — Louisville Young Dems (LYD) (@LouYoungDems) February 2, 2023

LIVE ACTION shot of Miss Kelly Craft running to corner @jackharlow to get a creepy pic with him pic.twitter.com/wWlhNcShCo — Heather Ayer (@HeatherAyerKY) February 2, 2023

Major middle school dress code violation vibes https://t.co/aXkcyDiohZ — Slade (@Sladet87) February 2, 2023

Just to be clear, we don’t know everything about Harlow’s politics, but we’re guessing that it doesn’t line up with Craft’s.